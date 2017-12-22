‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nathan Paternity Shocker – He’s Got A Brother In Port Charles!

General Hospital spoilers tease that the clock is running out on Liesl Obrecht’s (Kathleen Gati) lies about who is the father of Nathan West (Ryan Paevey). Liesl is still pretending that Victor Cassadine (Thaao Penghlis) is his father, but longtime GH watchers know that’s not the truth. In fact, Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) murdered Victor to keep the secret of Nathan’s paternity. Victor figured out he wasn’t the daddy, so he had to die, but now the truth hits close to home. Spoilers hint that Nathan’s got a brother in town he doesn’t know about and Dr. O is keeping a massive secret.

Medical File Points Away From Cassadine Daddy

New GH spoilers from SheKnows Soaps reveal that the medical records that Liesl gave to Nathan are the real deal, but they also gave Nathan the first inkling that Victor’s not his dad. Nathan and Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) are very concerned about thalassemia, a rare blood condition, because his father and all the Cassadines are supposedly at risk for the illness. Liesl reassured Nathan that since he doesn’t carry the genetic marker, his child with Maxie will be fine.

Nathan’s suspicions were aroused because the records don’t show anything about his biological father being tested for the disease. That’s a red flag because all Cassadines get tested, yet the man in the file was not. That’s a huge clue to Nathan that he’s not a Cassadine. General Hospital spoilers from ABC Soaps in Depth teased five possibilities as the hunky detective’s biological father, and these include Victor, Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart), Cesar Faison (Anders Hove), Jerry Jacks (Sebastian Roche), and even Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). But the latest clues say it’s none of these men.

Who is Nathan's father on @GeneralHospital? We run down some of the likely (and a couple unlikely) suspects! —> https://t.co/3ROrvtKSJU #GH @RyanPaevey pic.twitter.com/Rmyj7A839y — Soaps In Depth ABC (@soapsindepthabc) December 6, 2017

Griffin Helps Dig Up The Truth

Although GH rumors from SheKnows Soaps hint that it might be Valentin who fathered Nathan, that can’t be true because Valentin and Liesl have never acknowledged each other and he would have been tested for the Cassadine family disease. Sonny and Liesl hate each other, so it’s not him. Jerry and Liesl have never been pals or shared any inkling of intimacy. And if Cesar were Nathan’s father, Liesl wouldn’t have to hide him just as she never hid Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud). And fans know it’s not Victor. Soap Hub hints at a different daddy.

On Wednesday, December 20, Nathan took the records to the hospital, where he ran into Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) and asked the former priest to help him sort things out with the mystery of his biological father. It’s a major clue that Nathan handed the records to Griffin, and it will be Griffin that helps him sort things out, according to the latest spoilers. Nathan asked Griffin to see if he can figure out if the records really belong to his father, and Griffin will find something shocking in the file.

What surprises await Nathan in his father's health records? STARTING NOW – a brand-new #GH on ABC. Don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/E5ngy1DLkO — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 19, 2017

Secret Brother Revealed

The overriding clue about Nathan’s father is that Liesl was so worried about Nathan’s safety that she gave her son to her sister Madeline Reeves (Donna Mills) to raise as her own. But new GH rumors hint that it wasn’t the biological father who was a threat to Nathan, but an enemy of the man who impregnated Liesl. The threat was Cesar Faison, and the problem was that he hated Nathan’s biological father. So, who does Faison hate more than anyone? The answer is Duke Lavery (Ian Buchanan)!

General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps show that Faison hates Duke because of his obsession with Anna Devane (Finola Hughes). Liesl is insanely jealous of Anna and may have wanted a child by Duke which Anna could not have. But the question is why Duke would have slept with Liesl. The answer is that he might not have known it. Liesl has worn an Anna mask on a few occasions to trick people and could have done the same to Duke. And if Duke is Nathan’s dad, as spoilers hint, that means Griffin is his brother!

After today, Griffin's life won't ever be the same. A game-changing #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! Don't miss it. pic.twitter.com/g299i3mSv8 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 17, 2017

Duke’s Son Would Face Danger From Faison

General Hospital spoilers tell us that Faison despises Duke and if he knew that Liesl had a child with his enemy, he might have killed the kid. Faison is ruthless where Duke is concerned, having held him captive for years and away from his family. Some GH rumors swirling on social media tease that Nathan and Britt might be twins, but Liesl never hid Britt, so why would she hide Nathan? The answer is that Liesl wouldn’t if they had the same father.

The clues make it clear that Nathan is no Cassadine, and that leaves it wide open for who his father might be. The latest GH spoilers from TV Source promise that Nathan jumps to conclusions after Obrecht’s confession as the New Year kicks off and he’s closer than ever to the rumored reveal that his father is Duke Lavery and Griffin is his brother. Check back often for the latest General Hospital spoilers.