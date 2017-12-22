Trump And 13-Year-Old Girl – Steven Bannon Talks ‘Crazy And Dumb’ Trump, Dropped Rape Lawsuit, Ivanka’s ‘Hell’

Steve Bannon has called President Donald Trump “crazy and dumb” and likened him to an 11-year-old child. Bannon has even touched on Ivanka Trump’s comment saying there was a “special place in hell” for people who sexually abused children. All of this is according to Gabriel Sherman, the journalist who accompanied Bannon throughout several travels and wrote his findings in a new piece that wonders aloud if Bannon will try to become President Bannon in 2020.

As reported by Vanity Fair, Bannon had a lot to say about the Bush Family “coming after Trump,” with Steve saying that he really detests the Bushes. Bannon called former President George H. W. Bush a pervert and commented about Bush “grabbing these girls and grabbing their a**es.” Steve was in the midst of fighting for the political life of Roy Moore when the article opened. Bannon thought his “double down” strategy would work because he thought he knew Alabama voters. Bannon noted that the “age of consent is 16 for a reason” in that state.

However, it was Bannon’s comments about Ivanka Trump telling the Associated Press “there’s a special place in hell for people who prey on children” that has caused searches for “Trump and 13-year-old girl” to surge. According to Google Trends, search terms like “Trump 13-year-old” and related searches are now “breakout” terms in popularity.

According to the Huffington Post, the media seemed to at first ignore the lawsuit about the 13-year-old girl and Trump. Bannon, however, was shocked that Ivanka would comment about a special place in hell for child molesters.

“What about the allegations about her dad and that 13-year-old?”

Steve mentioned the woman in California woman who claimed Trump sexually assaulted her as a 13-year-old. That lawsuit was dropped, but Bannon used the opportunity to call Ivanka “a fount of bad advice during the campaign.” However, Steve didn’t mention entertaining the possibility that Ivanka knew exactly what she was saying. Instead, Bannon spoke of the death threats that have arisen against him, along with Bannon’s troubled relationship with President Trump.

Ivanka Trump reportedly told Steve Bannon he was a 'f—— liar' during a tense meeting at the White House https://t.co/dsgYMIMbmY pic.twitter.com/EfBf8IMuFw — Business Insider (@businessinsider) December 22, 2017

Trump has called Bannon about five times since Steve was fired from his White House role, with the article claiming that Trump wanted Bannon to beg for his job back. Instead, Bannon is experiencing a newfound freedom since leaving the White House. Overall, Bannon said that he doesn’t give a “f***” what people think of him.