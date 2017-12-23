Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton Feud Sparks Stress, But Prince Harry’s Special Gift Brightens Christmas [Rumor]

There’s no place like home for the holidays but for Meghan Markle, spending Christmas with the royal family and her real-life Prince Charming, Harry, is offering a rather attractive second place. However, with the rumored ongoing stress between Meghan and Kate Middleton, at times Markle may wish that she was back home in Los Angeles, California, where she was born. But despite predictions of a tense holiday for Meghan by some royal watchers, there’s a very special family tradition that Harry’s known to enjoy and offers the prince the chance to brighten the holidays.

The alleged feud between Kate and Meghan has been attributed to multiple causes. Middleton is jealous, feeling shoved into the background despite what she thought would be excitement over her growing third baby bump. But instead of headlines about Kate’s pregnancy, the world is focused on Markle’s romance with Prince Harry. Middleton reportedly feels that the engagement was the ultimate betrayal in terms of stealing the royal center stage, possibly wishing that Harry and Meghan had waited until after Kate’s third baby was born.

In addition, as the Inquisitr reported, there have been multiple reports that Queen Elizabeth favors Markle over Kate and Camilla Parker Bowles. Neither Middleton nor Parker Bowles received invitations to the royal family’s Christmas celebration before marriage. Meghan is making history by being the first unwed girlfriend of a royal family member to snag an invite, and it’s seen as a direct snub to Middleton.

While rumors that Kate and Meghan are feuding have swirled for months, new photos are revealing the differences between the royal mom of two (soon to be three) and Harry’s future wife. And it appears that Middleton has just triumphed over Markle in a way that no one saw coming.

While new photos have emerged of Meghan canoodling with Prince Harry, the photos of Kate and her alleged rival for the royal center stage are also attracting attention and analysis. Middleton has learned to keep a bright smile on her face at stressful royal events such as pre-holiday lunches. But the new photos show that Markle hasn’t yet mastered that part of royal etiquette, pointed out the Express.

“[Family] Christmas events are always challenging and some of the tension does seem to show on Meghan’s face here as she is driven in by her prince.”

But Middleton apparently has learned how to hide any tension she feels over her alleged feud with Meghan. The publication pointed that Kate “beamed” throughout the recent Buckingham Palace Christmas lunch, a noticeable contrast to the stress that showed on Markle’s face.

For Middleton, the celebration offered a chance to show how accustomed she has become to royal events. A body language expert, Ms. James, told the Express that it shows Kate has triumphed over Meghan when it comes to graduating from the “royal newbie category.” In contrast, Markle was described as “small and childlike,” somewhat in awe of the situation.

The Hollywood Gossip pointed out that the event at which Meghan and Kate both were present may have been seen by the palace as an opportunity to dismiss the feud rumors.

“As much as Kensington Palace tries to quash rumors of a feud between Kate and Meghan, people notice when one woman is stealing another’s spotlight. Even before Meghan Markle was engaged to Prince Harry or set her wedding date so close to Kate’s due date, Meghan was nudging the already publicly pregnant Kate Middleton out of the spotlight.”

Kate and Meghan’s “double date” included Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, as well as Prince Harry and Prince William. But a luncheon involving both Middleton and Markle didn’t stop the predictions of a tense Christmas for all involved.

Beyond Kate and Meghan’s feud, Christmas promises to provide some tension from those who feel that royal protocol exists to be followed, not broken. In scoring an invitation to the royal family Christmas, Markle broke the rules, an insider told Us Weekly.

“The [royal] annual three-day yuletide fete has had a strict spouses-only policy, [but] Harry’s bride-to-be scored an invite. Attending as a fiancée is a first for the family.”

But Harry, with help from other royal family members who can hold onto their sense of humor amid the tension, can ease the stress. On Christmas Eve, Meghan will be given a place on the gift table. After sipping tea together, it’s gag gift time.

Prince Harry may be hoping that the presence of an outsider in the form of his future wife won’t stop everyone from participating in the traditional gag gift exchange. Former Kensington Palace chef Darren McGrady told the magazine about one famous present.

“Princess Anne bought Prince Charles a Britannia toilet seat.”

Charles loved his white leather toilet seat so much that he takes the comfortable item with him when he travels overseas, according to The Sun. But for Christmas 2017, Prince Harry is the one who faces the challenge of finding the perfect gag gift for Markle that will make even Middleton laugh and ease the tension of their feud.

For a clue, consider what Harry once chose for his royal grandmother.

“[Prince Harry] got his grandma a shower cap with a slogan across it reading: ‘Ain’t Life A Bi*ch'”

Queen Elizabeth has a sense of humor and enjoyed the joke gift, an insider told the publication. This year, whether Harry opts for a toilet seat fit for a princess to give his future wife or a shower cap with a naughty slogan, he reportedly is hoping that it achieves the goal of turning attention from Meghan and Kate’s feud to the joys of a royal family Christmas.