‘Teen Mom’ Salaries: How Much Does The ‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Make With MTV For Each New Episode?

The cast of Teen Mom OG, including Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, Farrah Abraham, and Amber Portwood, is currently making $25,000 for each new episode of the MTV reality show.

According to a new report, Amber Portwood fought for her former boyfriend, Gary Shirley, to make as much as she did when they signed onto the show. So now, he and the other original dads, including Ryan Edwards and Tyler Baltierra, make $25,000 per episode as well.

Radar Online shared the news with readers on December 22 and revealed that Amber Portwood’s former fiancé, Matt Baier, was given $5,000 to $10,000 per episode when he appeared on Teen Mom OG.

In addition to their episode salaries, the Teen Mom OG cast receives $1,000 each for appearing on after shows and other specials.

As for the cast of Teen Mom 2, Adam Lind once revealed on Instagram that his former girlfriend, Chelsea Houska, pulled in a whopping $250,000 for just one season of the show. As for Lind, he was reportedly making around $200,000 for each season before he quit Teen Mom 2 earlier this year.

Although the Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 cast salaries appeared to be similar, Briana DeJesus wasn’t given nearly as much when she joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 for its seventh season earlier this year. As fans will recall, DeJesus previously starred on 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom 3.

A post shared by Bri Baby (@_brianadejesus) on Nov 12, 2017 at 8:13am PST

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Briana DeJesus was given just $20,000 for the season. Meanwhile, the outlet claimed her co-stars were pulling in about $300,000 for their work on Season 7.

Following her addition to Teen Mom 2, as seen in the photo above, Briana DeJesus began dating her co-star, Javi Marroquin, who has been starring on the show for the past several years due to his past relationship and with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry, with whom he shares one young son.

To see more of Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, Farrah Abraham, and Amber Portwood, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

As for the cast of Teen Mom 2, they are expected to return to MTV sometime next year.