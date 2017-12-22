‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Pregnancy Test Shocker — Liam’s The Dad, But Is The Test Accurate?

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) paternity shocker will come out during the week of December 26. The show will not air a new episode on Monday, but on Tuesday, the CBS soap opera returns. On Tuesday, Steffy will ask Bill (Don Diamont) a tough question. According to CDL, she wants to know if he used her as part of a revenge plot against Liam. B&B spoilers reveal that Steffy will find out that Liam is the baby’s father next week, but the fans wonder if she can trust the result.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Steffy will ask Bill if he used her to get back at Liam. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that she begins to wonder if Bill used her and never really had any feelings for her. Apparently, it comes to her that stealing her away from Liam would be the ultimate betrayal. She realizes that Liam was right about Bill all along. He cannot be trusted and he uses people to further his own agenda.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Steffy is put in an awkward place because now, she cannot tell Liam that he was right about his father without explaining the whole situation to him. Of course, that isn’t an option for Steffy so for now; she keeps quiet about it.

Bill convinces Steffy to move through her fear and take the next step to find out the truth.

On Thursday’s Bold and the Beautiful episode, Steffy will learn who is the father of her baby. After an agonizing few days, Steffy learns that Liam is her baby’s dad. However, it’s too late to contain the Bill and Steffy bomb. Liam discovers that his wife had sex with his dad and he’s furious with both of them.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Liam will go driving and wonder if he should forgive his wife or end his marriage. He will wonder if you can ever really move past your spouse having sex with your father. It’s a difficult thing to recover from, but if anyone can do it, Steffy and Liam can.

Trouble is on the way in the next few weeks. The new Hope recast will shake up the storyline and could prove to be stiff competition for Sally (Courtney Hope) and Steffy to capture Liam’s heart.

