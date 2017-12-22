‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Theo Wakes Up, Kate Confesses, Hope Reinstated, But Not All Is Forgiven

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 25 reveal that Salem gets a Christmas miracle. Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) finally wakes up from his coma. Also, expect Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) to tell the truth to Abe Carver (James Reynolds). Afterward, the mayor gives Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) her job back. Even though things have taken a positive turn, not all is forgiven.

According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Abe decides to forgive JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). What is interesting is that the mayor forgives him before Theo wakes up. Many fans assumed it would be the other way around. Actor James Reynolds explains that Abe couldn’t see past his anger after Theo was shot. However, he does look at JJ as someone who made a mistake, and he needs forgiveness.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Abe looks at JJ as another child, he is like family. He helped him get through the death of his father, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford).

Once Abe returns to the hospital, he receives the best news a father can get. Theo has woken up from his coma. It is an emotional moment because Abe had already said goodbye to his son. He had given up hope that Theo would ever recover.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal after Theo wakes up, Kate confesses her part in the shooting. Even though Abe does not forgive her, he does understand her regret. He agrees not to press charges against her. However, he does order Kate to fire Theo from DiMera Enterprises.

Next on Abe’s agenda is to give Hope her job back. One of his biggest regrets was his behavior when it came to that decision. He reinstates Hope as the commissioner. Just like Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) predicted, him taking over Hope’s position was just temporary.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that this might be the end of the major storyline. However, there is still more tales to be told. Theo has woken up and amends are being made. Unfortunately, Abe hurt a lot of people while he was angry. The emotional journey will continue for some time.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.