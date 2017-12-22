Miley Cyrus: Why Liam Hemsworth Reportedly Has ‘Zero Plans’ To Marry Her

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth may have once again become engaged again almost two years ago, but they allegedly still don’t have any plans when it comes to walking down the aisle anytime soon. According to reports, the two have “zero plans” to actually get married and probably won’t officially become husband and wife for a while yet.

Despite Liam originally proposing to Miley back in 2012 before they called off their engagement and then announced their breakup a year later in 2013, sources recently revealed to Us Weekly that Cyrus and Hemsworth don’t have a wedding date set and actually haven’t made any plans for their big day at all.

“Miley and Liam still have zero plans of having an actual wedding,” a source alleged of when the couple, who reconciled in late 2015 and then became engaged again in early 2016, will finally get married.

As for why they reportedly still have no plans to actually head down the aisle to become husband and wife anytime soon, the insider told the outlet this week that one of the biggest reasons they don’t yet have any concrete plans right now is because they actually already consider themselves to be married because of how close they are.

“They consider themselves married,” said the insider of Cyrus and her man, who live together in California, adding that they just “don’t want a full wedding right now.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth haven’t spoken out about the rumors, though the “We Can’t Stop” singer and the Independence Day: Resurgence actor have been increasingly public with their romance over the past few weeks and months, despite initially keeping their reconciliation extremely private and refusing to comment or speak on their relationship.

Though the twosome rarely make public appearances together, they both walked the red carpet together for the big premiere of Thor: Ragnarok together in October in support of Liam’s brother, Chris Hemsworth.

Cyrus – who revealed this week that she wore $7 shoes from the “stripper store” during the recent The Voice finale – has also been more open on social media, acknowledging their romance in interviews on her Instagram account on a few occasions recently.

Liam notably referred to Miley as a “little hottie” on his account back in September, while she shared a photo of the necklace Liam gave her for her birthday just last month November, sweetly calling the actor “My man.”

Cyrus even confirmed earlier this year in an interview with Billboard that her hit “Malibu” was inspired by her fiancé and their reconciliation after a few years apart.

Miley first let fans know that she and Liam were engaged once again back in January 2016 after she flashed her engagement ring in a selfie posted to social media.

After sparking the engagement rumors with her ring snap, a source alleged to Us Weekly that Hemsworth supposedly never formally proposed to Cyrus again. According to the magazine’s source, The Voice coach supposedly just threw the ring back on and began telling people they were engaged again.

The outlet reported last year that Liam then noticed that Miley had put her old ring back on her left ring finger after they got back together and the couple then began telling their nearest and dearest that they were officially engaged.

However, neither publicly commented on the claims Hemsworth never officially proposed again, though Miley’s been spotted wearing her ring on multiple occasions since.