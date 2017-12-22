Dick Enberg Dies At 83: The Sports World Reacts To the Death Of The Legendary Sports Broadcaster

Dick Enberg, the legendary Hall of Fame broadcaster known for his calls of “Oh my!,” has died at age 82. Enberg was found dead at his California home after his family became concerned when he didn’t get off of a flight in Boston on Thursday, according to a report by ESPN. Enberg’s wife, Barbara, told the ESPN. Enberg’s wife, Barbara, told the Union-Tribune that her husband was found “dressed with his bags packed at the door,” and that his cause of death was likely a heart attack.

In a career that spanned six decades, Dick Enberg’s famous voice was a part of every professional sport imaginable. Enberg got his big break as an announcer for college basketball, famously covering “The Game of the Century,” the Houston- UCLA game that snapped the Bruins’ 47-game winning streak in 1968. All told, Enberg provided play-by-play for 42 NFL seasons, 28 Wimbledon tennis tournaments, 10 Super Bowls, 15 NCAA basketball title games, as well as many events at the Olympics, Rose Bowl, and even the Breeders’ Cup horse racing. Dick Enberg was also the television voice of the San Diego Padres, known for his catchphrase, “Touch ’em all,” for home runs. In the 1970s, Enberg was even a game show host, emceeing the quiz show “Sports Challenge” from 1971 to 1979.

A true legend. We will miss you, Dick Enberg. Thanks for everything. Our thoughts are with your family & friends. pic.twitter.com/bD8bRk8C4q — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) December 22, 2017

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Enberg, whose broadcast partners included Merlin Olsen, Don Drysdale, and Tony Gwynn, won 14 Sports Emmy Awards. He was also honored with many sports Hall of Fame titles as well as a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Dick Enberg retired from sports broadcasting in 2016, one year after he was honored by the National Baseball Hall of Fame, but he never stopped working.

“I abhor the term,” Dick said of retirement, according to MLB.com. “I don’t intend to slow down.”

After stepping away from the broadcasters’ booth, Dick Enberg continued to host the “Sound of Success” podcast where he interviewed sports legends like Billie Jean King and Johnny Bench.

After Dick Enberg’s death was announced, the San Diego Padres issued a statement on the loss of one of the most iconic voices in sports history.

“We are immensely saddened by the sudden and unexpected passing of legendary broadcaster Dick Enberg. Dick was an institution in the industry for 60 years and we were lucky enough to have his iconic voice behind the microphone for Padres games for nearly a decade. On behalf of our entire organization, we send our deepest condolences to his wife, Barbara, and the entire Enberg family.”

Other sports teams, broadcasters, and stars also took to social media to remember Dick Enberg, including baseball legend Mike Piazza and music legend Cher.

Our thoughts are with the @Padres and the family and loved ones of Dick Enberg. May he rest in peace. One of the broadcasting world’s greats, his “Oh my!” inspired his one-time partner Dave Niehaus’ “My oh my.” — Mariners (@Mariners) December 22, 2017

Very Sad to hear of the passing of Dick Enberg, he was an Icon of Broadcasting and inspired me with his passion. May the Lord grant eternal rest and bring peace and comfort to his family. — Mike Piazza (@mikepiazza31) December 22, 2017

Sad…famous,& Beloved announcer Dick Enberg dies???????? — Cher (@cher) December 22, 2017

If there was a Mount Rushmore of LA Sports Announcers, Dick Enberg is on it with Chick Hearn, Vin Scully and Bob Miller. Rams, Angels, UCLA, NBC, and so much more. Was the first famous announcer I ever met, and he couldn't have been nicer. Definition of a gentleman. RIP. — John Ireland (@LAIreland) December 22, 2017

"He was so versatile. He did all kinds of sports. I only did one. He did everything." – Bob Miller pays tribute to the legendary Dick Enberg. #RIP pic.twitter.com/QosvgMceCr — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) December 22, 2017

So saddened to hear the news of the passing of the legendary Dick Enberg. Had the pleasure to work with and interview him. A genius and genial storyteller of the best variety. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 22, 2017

Take a look at the video below to hear Dick Enberg talking about the origins of his “Oh my!” catchphrase.