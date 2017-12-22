Carl Frampton’s Next Opponent Named, Bout Set In April

It seems that April, 2018, is going to be an exciting month for boxing.

After Bob Arum’s confirmation that Manny Pacquiao is ready to fight and reportedly will set the Filipino’s comeback in April, another bout has been formalized to happen in the same month.

This time Carl Frampton is confirmed to take on former four-weight champion Nonito Donaire on April 7 in Belfast, Ireland.

The confirmation was made by promoter Frank Warren at a press conference for Billy Joe Saunders’ homecoming, who successfully defended his WBO middleweight title last weekend.

With this development, Frampton, who holds a 24-1 win-loss record, with 14 KOs, is set to build another shot at a world title in the featherweight division, and his scheduled fight against the Filipino warrior will be his second attempt following his split with former promoter Barry McGuigan’s Cyclone earlier this year.

The bout, which will be held at the SSE Arena in Belfast, is set to be finalized in the coming days, according to reports.

The featherweight champion had earlier won via decision in his comeback bout against Horacio Garcia on November 8, after seeing no action for about 10 months. Frampton’s scheduled bout against Donaire will surely be a stern test of whether or not he just got lucky in his previous victory.

Charles McQuillan / Getty Images

His opponent, Nonito Donaire, lorded over four divisions in the past, namely the flyweight, bantamweight, super-bantamweight, and featherweight. He was dubbed as the best pound-for-pound fighter at one time.

The former four-weight champion has high praise for his soon-to-be opponent.

He is quoted in an ES News interview that he looks forward and is excited for the April 7 event.

“From what I’m reading, April 7 is what Frank Warren has said so I am very excited about it. He’s an incredible fighter and I’ve always wanted to get in the ring with incredible guys. There’s a lot of excitement, a lot of people are wanting to see this fight so I am ready and willing to go anywhere.”

The Filipino fighter added that he has great respect for Frampton and called him an “incredible fighter.”

“I have great respect for you man, you’re an incredible fighter and that’s what it’s all about, being with incredible fighters inside the ring.”

Victory for Frampton, according to Daily Mail Online, could set up an opportunity to fight for a world crown at Windsor Park next year. Possible opponents could be Lee Selby and Josh Warrington.

It is going to be an exciting month for boxing, as exciting matches are set to occur this April. This could even lead to greater heights for the sport.