Darryl Strawberry Claims Teammates Covered For Him While He Had Sex During Games

Darryl Strawberry scored 898 runs during his 17-year major league baseball career, but he did not limit his scoring to the playing field.

The former all-star outfielder, who played on world championship teams with the Mets and Yankees, first made the claim on Siriux XM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio program in 2016 that he had sex with groupies during games, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

“Between innings it would get, wild, just how crazy it was,” Strawberry said. “It kind of worked out that way. You point (the woman) out and tell the kid (the clubhouse attendant) to go get her.”

Strawberry stood by that claim during an appearance Thursday on the Dr. Oz program, but added one detail he omitted in the earlier interview, according to the New York Post.

Not only did clubhouse attendants help him get away with the sexual interludes, Strawberry said, but teammates and coaches also helped him out, though he did not mention any of them by name.

“Some of them covered for me. It was pretty cool.”

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the host of the program, questioned whether it was cool, noting that Strawberry had admitted to having a sex addiction problem during his playing days.

“Not to blame them,” Oz said, “but that’s enabling behavior. That’s not good for you.”

Strawberry agreed, but noted that the addictive behavior cannot be addressed until a person has realized he is an addict.

Sex was not the only addiction Strawberry had to deal with during his major league career.

At the beginning of the 1995 season, Major League Baseball suspended Strawberry after he tested positive for cocaine use.

Strawberry, 55, has also acknowledged he had an alcohol addiction.

Strawberry has changed his lifestyle considerably since his playing days. Now a born-again Christian, he runs two drug treatment facilities in Florida and lives in St. Charles, Missouri, away from big city temptations.

During his career, Strawberry was an all-star eight times and was named a starting outfielder five straight years. He won Rookie of the Year honors with the Mets in 1983.

Strawberry played for world championship teams with the Mets in 1986 and with the Yankees in 1996, 1998, and 1999.

Strawberry’s career also included stops with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.