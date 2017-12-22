Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Coming To Custody Agreement: Unclear Of Chance To See Kids For Christmas [Rumor]

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are coming to a custodial agreement that’ll work in both of their favors, but apparently, there’s no word on whether Pitt will see his kids for Christmas just yet.

Brad and Angelina have been working, through the help of several lawyers, on a divorce settlement for months, following the news that Jolie had pulled the plug on her relationship with the A-list star in September, 2016.

Since then, the two have allegedly feuded and fought over custody of their children, not so much about their possessions from their lengthy relationship together.

It’s been a long time coming, but according to Hollywood Life, sources tell the publication that Angelina and Brad Pitt are nearing an agreement that they are both happy with.

From what’s been gathered, via People, the couple’s six children have been staying with Angelina at her new home in Los Feliz, and so far, it’s been fine for the duo since Brad Pitt reportedly didn’t live far away from his family.

However, in situations such as the holidays, Brad Pitt wouldn’t want to have to go through Angelina in order to arrange a get-together between he and his children, particularly because the actress is said to have been very stern about visitation rights.

Earlier this week, an unconfirmed report claimed that Angelina would only give Brad Pitt no more than four hours with his children on Christmas Day at Jolie’s house, making it one of the first times that the two would have seen one another.

Hollywood Life is now reporting that Brad’s chances of seeing his six kids for Christmas is currently up in the air because the two have yet to come to the point where they are both happy with the arrangements.

For the most part, Jolie and Brad Pitt have gotten along well when it comes to custodial rights over their kids, with active plans to work out a permanent custody plan. The only thing in the way right now is whether Brad will spend Christmas with Angelina and the kids, or he won’t be seeing them at all, it seems.