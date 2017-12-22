Kim Kardashian Allegedly Livid As Absent Travis Scott Neglects Kylie Jenner Ahead Of Baby Birth

Kim Kardashian is furious that Travis Scott hasn’t stepped up to be more involved after getting her sister, Kylie Jenner, pregnant, it’s been alleged.

According to Hollywood Life, the 37-year-old has stepped up and done the most she can to help Kylie cope with the remaining months of her pregnancy by seeing her doctors, checking on her food intake, and giving her advice to prepare for her baby’s birth.

The majority of these things should be handled by Travis Scott, and though he’s been traveling the world as part of his touring duties, Kim Kardashian is annoyed by the supposed fact that the rapper isn’t making the effort he should check up on Jenner and their baby.

Sources tell the publication that Kim Kardashian has had multiple conversations with Travis as of late, and now that Kylie is nearing the end of her pregnancy, she’s become much sterner with Scott, letting him know that she doesn’t appreciate his lack of communication with the 20-year-old.

As a family, Kim Kardashian does not mind helping Kylie with anything that she needs, but it goes without saying that the reality star is expecting a child of her own, and from what she’s gathered, it’s beginning to seem like Travis isn’t as invested into becoming a parent like Kylie.

No one is looking at the pregnancy as a mistake. The Kardashians are beyond understanding that Travis is working, but he’s not said to be making the effort to make sure the pregnancy is going smoothly or offer any sort of help for anything that Kylie might need.

Kim Kardashian is beyond frustrated by Travis’ behavior because the last thing she would want is to find Kylie raising the child on her own when she is due to give birth in February; after all, she’s only 20-years-old.

It’s further claimed that Kylie and Travis recently had a feud about his absence throughout the socialite’s time expecting their first child, to which Kim Kardashian reportedly said that this was not the time to be arguing.

Travis should be as present as he can be, and if not, he should stay in touch and do his part as a father-to-be.