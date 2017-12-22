Kim Kardashian: How She Reportedly Coped With Kanye West Marriage In 2017 Amid Divorce Rumors

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly found 2017 to be the toughest year of their lives as a married couple, it’s been reported.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that this year has been particularly challenging following the events that transpired at the end of 2016.

Kanye has taken a much-needed break from the fields of music and fashion to focus on his well-being after suffering a mental breakdown in November, while Kim Kardashian had been overcoming the aftermath of being held at gunpoint in October 2016.

If that wasn’t bad enough, Kim Kardashian reportedly found herself in endless feuds with the likes of Taylor Swift while Kanye was beginning to make enemies with on-off pals Beyonce and Jay Z for famously bashing them during a Saint Pablo concert in November.

Things had definitely become too much for Kim Kardashian and her husband, and with all the things that had taken place in that short amount of time, it was evidently beginning to affect the couple’s marriage.

Many outlets had feared that Kim Kardashian was close to pulling the plug and filing for divorce from her husband, but from what’s been gathered by Hollywood Life, though it’s been a challenging year, the two have made it out on top.

It’s been a lot of work to get to the place where they are at now, but through Kanye’s decision to take a break from his career and simply focus his attention on family, Kim Kardashian and her rapper beau became much more and found it easier to overcome their obstacles.

The broken friendship with Beyonce and Jay Z is starting to heal itself while reports have also claimed that Kanye is said to be well enough to start working on new music again.

He’s enjoyed the year off from the music industry but he feels well enough to get back in the studio and work on his next album.

Kim Kardashian is also said to be in a happier space, particularly now that the couple is expecting their third child via a surrogate.

The twosome’s love for one another will continue to be played out on upcoming episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.