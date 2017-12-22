Taylor Swift Reportedly Considering Marrying Joe Alwyn After Dedicating ‘Reputation’ To Boyfriend

Taylor Swift is head over heels in love with her current boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, to the point where she’s already considering marriage with the actor, it’s been claimed.

The couple has been dating for just over a year and from what’s been gathered, Taylor Swift is having the time of her life with every moment she spends with Alwyn, having told pals that she can’t contain her feelings whenever they are together.

Having already introduced Alwyn to her parents, the couple is proving themselves to be much closer than people would have thought, as Us Weekly reports that Taylor Swift has mentioned on multiple occasions how she thinks Joe may be the one.

With her previous relationship having failed to last as long as she had hoped, Joe is different than the men Taylor has dated in the past, and the duo shares a completely different connection with one another, sources continue to tell Hollywood Life.

For example, though her latest album, Reputation, was strongly labeled as a diss record to the likes of Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry, whom she had been feuding with throughout 2016, it’s actually more so seen as a love declaration to Joe.

Several songs hear Taylor Swift gushing about her love for a particular someone, and given that she’s been seeing Joe since recording her new album, fans are convinced that tracks like “End Game” are all about the singer’s love for the actor.

The twosome have kept their relationship very private since kicking things off last year. Unlike her romance with Calvin Harris or Tom Hiddleston, Taylor Swift has opted out from showcasing her relationship to the press or to her fans.

This time around, she’s taking the approach differently and wants to remain as private about the relationship as possible, for she reportedly believes that bringing social media into the mix of things only hurts the bonding between two people.

Taylor, who is expected to start touring in mid-2018, will allegedly have Joe Alwyn accompany her on several of her tour dates, so long as they don’t clash with his growing acting career.

While Taylor Swift and Joe are both busy with their careers, they have made it work in a way that allows them to see each other as much as they can.