‘Lucifer’ Season 3 Episode 11: Flashback Episode Shows Lucifer’s First Arrival In Los Angeles

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Lucifer Season 3 Episode 10, “The Sin Bin.”

Lucifer Season 3’s midseason finale ended on a major cliffhanger when it gave away the identities of one of this season’s new characters. There has been suspicion surrounding Tom Welling’s character, Marcus Pierce, and toward the end of the midseason finale episode, the series revealed Marcus to be the first murderer, Cain. Fans will have to wait to see more of Cain’s story unfold as the next episode will be more of a flashback to when Lucifer (Tom Ellis) first came to Los Angeles.

As stated in the episode listing found on Futon Critic, Lucifer Season 3 Episode 11 will give fans a look at Lucifer’s first arrival in the City of Angels, which also happens to be the title for the episode. Lucifer has already fallen and his brother Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) followed him to get him back. However, he was held up by a mugger. Amenadiel then asks help from Lucifer to look for the criminal. Lucifer agrees to help Amenadiel but the assistance comes with a price.

This particular episode of Lucifer Season 3 will also showcase Chloe (Lauren German) and Dan (Kevin Alejandro) when they were still together. Both are still married and clearly into each other. Chloe and Dan look into a murder case involving an MMA fighter named Aidan Scott, who is the victim. It just so happens that the suspect is the same man who mugged Amenadiel.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

A trailer for Lucifer Season 3 Episode 11 also reveals Amenadiel and Lucifer having fun in Los Angeles. This is the time before the two brothers are in a battle. Amenadial is also seen convincing Lucifer to return or else, “Father will be furious.” Knowing Lucy, he refused and insisted to stay on Earth.

This special episode of Lucifer Season 3 will air on Jan. 1 on Fox. As for Cain’s big reveal, Lucifer will just have to keep it to himself for now because no one, especially not Chloe, will believe that the LAPD Lieutenant is someone from the Old Testament doomed to walk the Earth as an immortal. It also remains to be seen if Chloe will finally learn of Lucifer’s big secret this season.