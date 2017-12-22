Khloe Kardashian To Marry Tristan Thompson Ahead Of Baby Delivery After Announcing Pregnancy [Rumor]

Khloe Kardashian already has marriage on her mind following the announcement that she’s expecting her first child, according to reports.
Though it was first reported back in September that Khloe Kardashian was pregnant, the reality star only made the announcement earlier this week, expressing her feelings on Instagram by saying that she is overcome with emotions.
But the joyfulness she’s bound to experience upon her baby’s arrival isn’t the only thing that’s going to make Khloe happy in 2018 because a wedding is also on the TV personality’s radar.
According to Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian definitely wants to marry Tristan Thompson next year.
She feels as if all the things she’s been wanting for so long are finally happening in her life, and with the arrival of her first child, she certainly wants to get married again and be a complete family with her NBA boyfriend.
Khloe, who has since described herself as the luckiest girl in the world, has never shied away from the fact that she would want to get married again following the end of her previous marriage to former athlete Lamar Odom.
The duo called it quits in 2013 after Odom’s drug addiction had gotten the better of him and ultimately ruined his NBA career.
While it’s unclear when exactly Khloe Kardashian will be giving birth, the 33-year-old is definitely planning ahead, having already made arrangements on where she’ll be spending the majority of her time in 2018.
My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️
Should it be the case that Tristan gets traded to the L.A. Clippers, Khloe Kardashian would be ecstatic with the news because this would evidently mean she can raise her child around family and friends in Los Angeles.
But right now, she’s solely focused on starting her family in Cleveland.
Being with a basketball player means that there’ll be times when one will have to relocate if their partner is traded, and with the rumor being that Tristan is headed for the Clippers, it would be the perfect year for Khloe to settle down, welcome her baby, and get married in Los Angeles.
Khloe has yet to address rumors that she’s planning to wed next year.