Khloe Kardashian To Marry Tristan Thompson Ahead Of Baby Delivery After Announcing Pregnancy [Rumor]

Khloe Kardashian already has marriage on her mind following the announcement that she’s expecting her first child, according to reports.

Though it was first reported back in September that Khloe Kardashian was pregnant, the reality star only made the announcement earlier this week, expressing her feelings on Instagram by saying that she is overcome with emotions.

But the joyfulness she’s bound to experience upon her baby’s arrival isn’t the only thing that’s going to make Khloe happy in 2018 because a wedding is also on the TV personality’s radar.

According to Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian definitely wants to marry Tristan Thompson next year.

She feels as if all the things she’s been wanting for so long are finally happening in her life, and with the arrival of her first child, she certainly wants to get married again and be a complete family with her NBA boyfriend.

Khloe, who has since described herself as the luckiest girl in the world, has never shied away from the fact that she would want to get married again following the end of her previous marriage to former athlete Lamar Odom.

The duo called it quits in 2013 after Odom’s drug addiction had gotten the better of him and ultimately ruined his NBA career.

While it’s unclear when exactly Khloe Kardashian will be giving birth, the 33-year-old is definitely planning ahead, having already made arrangements on where she’ll be spending the majority of her time in 2018.

Should it be the case that Tristan gets traded to the L.A. Clippers, Khloe Kardashian would be ecstatic with the news because this would evidently mean she can raise her child around family and friends in Los Angeles.

But right now, she’s solely focused on starting her family in Cleveland.

Being with a basketball player means that there’ll be times when one will have to relocate if their partner is traded, and with the rumor being that Tristan is headed for the Clippers, it would be the perfect year for Khloe to settle down, welcome her baby, and get married in Los Angeles.

Khloe has yet to address rumors that she’s planning to wed next year.