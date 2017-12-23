Khloe Kardashian Baby Update: Star Reveals What She Really Feels About Pregnancy Being Filmed On ‘KUWTK’

Khloe Kardashian is obviously over the moon after finally achieving something that she wanted for a long time: being a mother. Now that she has finally confirmed that she is indeed pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reveals what she really feels about her pregnancy being documented on the popular reality television series.

The 33-year-old TV personality has always been vocal in wanting to have a baby, even before when she was still married to Lamar Odom. However, when news broke that Khloe Kardashian is finally pregnant with her first child with Tristan Thompson, she suddenly kept mum regarding her current status.

With Khloe Kardashian seemingly trying to avoid the spotlight, many wondered if she will reveal her pregnancy on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, or if she will just keep things private.

The latest teaser of the upcoming episode of the popular E! cable network series showed everyone being so happy and hugging Khloe Kardashian after she announced something to everyone. Whispers and speculations then started that the blonde statuesque may have finally told everyone that she is pregnant.

Now, it is confirmed that Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancy revelation will be in Keeping Up With the Kardashians. But is it really her choice to share with the public or momager Kris Jenner obliged her to do it?

After posting a sweet photo of her baby bump on social media, Khloe Kardashian received a lot of love and support from fans, and some asked her a few questions. When asked if viewers will see her pregnancy announcement on the show, Khloe cheerfully replied with a “Yes!” proving that she is happy and open to sharing her journey with everyone.

will we see your pregnancy announcement on the show sis? @khloekardashian — Narbeh (@NarbehKardash) December 21, 2017

Yes! It all happened during production so yes! Super cool to have that documented ???????????? https://t.co/dfymBWr4Y6 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 22, 2017

While Khloe Kardashian is clearly overjoyed with her pregnancy, earlier reports claimed that her ex-husband Lamar Odom is not too happy about it.

It can be recalled that the former lovebirds have been trying to have a baby for a long time but they got more problems than progress. After finding out that Khloe Kardashian is pregnant, Lamar Odom allegedly felt like a failure that he didn’t give his ex-wife one thing that they really wanted together.