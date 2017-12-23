Khloe Kardashian Baby Update: Star Reveals What She Really Feels About Pregnancy Being Filmed On ‘KUWTK’

Khloe Kardashian is obviously over the moon after finally achieving something that she wanted for a long time: being a mother. Now that she has finally confirmed that she is indeed pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reveals what she really feels about her pregnancy being documented on the popular reality television series.
The 33-year-old TV personality has always been vocal in wanting to have a baby, even before when she was still married to Lamar Odom. However, when news broke that Khloe Kardashian is finally pregnant with her first child with Tristan Thompson, she suddenly kept mum regarding her current status.
With Khloe Kardashian seemingly trying to avoid the spotlight, many wondered if she will reveal her pregnancy on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, or if she will just keep things private.
The latest teaser of the upcoming episode of the popular E! cable network series showed everyone being so happy and hugging Khloe Kardashian after she announced something to everyone. Whispers and speculations then started that the blonde statuesque may have finally told everyone that she is pregnant.
Now, it is confirmed that Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancy revelation will be in Keeping Up With the Kardashians. But is it really her choice to share with the public or momager Kris Jenner obliged her to do it?
After posting a sweet photo of her baby bump on social media, Khloe Kardashian received a lot of love and support from fans, and some asked her a few questions. When asked if viewers will see her pregnancy announcement on the show, Khloe cheerfully replied with a “Yes!” proving that she is happy and open to sharing her journey with everyone.
will we see your pregnancy announcement on the show sis? @khloekardashian
— Narbeh (@NarbehKardash) December 21, 2017
Yes! It all happened during production so yes! Super cool to have that documented ???????????? https://t.co/dfymBWr4Y6
— Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 22, 2017
While Khloe Kardashian is clearly overjoyed with her pregnancy, earlier reports claimed that her ex-husband Lamar Odom is not too happy about it.
It can be recalled that the former lovebirds have been trying to have a baby for a long time but they got more problems than progress. After finding out that Khloe Kardashian is pregnant, Lamar Odom allegedly felt like a failure that he didn’t give his ex-wife one thing that they really wanted together.
My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️