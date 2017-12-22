North Yorkshire Supermarket Stabbing Leaves One Woman Dead, Suspect Detained

A 30-year-old woman has died after being stabbed with a knife inside of an Aldi located in Skipton, North Yorkshire earlier today, December 21. The man suspected of murdering her was detained by supermarket staff immediately after the incident occurred, with employees holding the individual at said location until authorities arrived on scene.

According to The London Evening Standard, the incident occurred in the market town of Skipton, North Yorkshire in the afternoon while the store was filled with shoppers. One individual, who wished to remain nameless for her own safety, recalled the moment of terror when she realized exactly what was happening. The accused, she stated, was pinned to the floor by shopkeepers as customers “screamed and ran up and down” in panic.

Paramedics, reveals BBC News, arrived on scene not long after law enforcement officials but unfortunately were too late to save the victim’s life. Her injuries were far too severe to recover from, although medical personnel were said to have done their best.

A statement was also given by the North Yorkshire police, in which they assured the public that the murder was most definitely not part of a terrorist plot nor was it a hate crime as the public had been speculating. The suspect, whose identity also remains undisclosed at this time, was initially arrested on “suspicion of attempted murder,” but after gathering all the facts police have since launched a full murder investigation.

Murder investigation launched at #Skipton after 30-year-old woman dies in supermarket stabbing incident. 44-year-old local man arrested and being questioned in custody https://t.co/GccK1wmqfb

Please note, this is NOT a terrorist or hate crime-related incident — North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) December 21, 2017

