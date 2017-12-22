Robert Pattinson & Emma Watson Are Reportedly Enjoying Secret Dinners Together

When Robert Pattinson landed his role in the 2005 fantasy film Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire as Cedric Diggory, he met the charming young lady Emma Watson. She played as the witty Hermione Granger, a friend of Harry and Ron, who both saved her from a troll. It’s been two months since R-Pattz allegedly broke up his engagement with English songstress FKA Twigs. Now, it seems that the 31-year-old actor has finally moved on from his ex-fiancee and enjoys spending time with the British actress.

An insider recently told In Touch Weekly that Robert Pattinson has been enjoying his time with Watson secretly since the latter broke up with her businessman boyfriend, William Knight, in November. According to the source, the new couple has been communicating and spends secret dinners in Los Angeles and London together. It is said that they never had a good timing since they became friends, but always had a good chemistry.

Robert Pattinson was recently photographed with a mystery blonde since the news broke that he and FKA Twigs have broken up their engagement. However, no one really knows the woman that he was with. Despite being with a mystery woman, most fans are all over his alleged new romance with Watson.

“They share the same sense of humor and have so much in common. They’ve always had chemistry, but the timing has never been right — until now.”

Robert Pattinson has always been private about his relationships, especially with Twigs. He dropped by the Howard Stern Show in July and explained that he tried to protect her from the group of crazies, whom he dubs as the Twi-hards, from letting them in. His ex-fiancee suffered racism just because he dated her. Some Twilight fans still want to see him with his ex-girlfriend and co-star Kristen Stewart.

Stewart rose to fame with Robert Pattinson when they both landed their lead roles in The Twilight Saga franchise as Bella Swan and Edward Cullen. Apparently, they have earned international fanbase, and they still have fans hoping to see them together again. Unfortunately, the former couple has their own lives now with K-Stew dating Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell and R-Pattz allegedly dating Emma Watson.

Robert Pattinson though has been linked not just to Stewart, but also to his long-time friend, pop star Katy Perry. After his July interview with Howard Stern where he said that he was “kind of” engaged to Twigs, he was photographed having a cozy dinner with Perry in a hotel restaurant in West Hollywood. However, the “California Girls” singer has repeatedly denied these claims and said that R-Pattz is like a brother to her.

Robert Pattinson is currently promoting his newest flick Good Time.