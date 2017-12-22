Val Kilmer Health Update: Actor Reveals How He Deals With Throat Cancer After Initial Denial

Val Kilmer initially chose to keep his throat cancer as private as possible, but the Batman Forever actor finally came clean about his condition back in May. Now, in a very rare public appearance, the star has opened up about his battle and talked about how he deals with it.

Cancer is certainly a serious matter and the disease has taken a lot of lives for decades. Fortunately, Val Kilmer has his faith to hang on to during his toughest battle. Being a Christian Scientist, the 57-year-old actor is reportedly relying on his belief to give him strength in facing his health problems.

After portraying several roles in movies like Tombstone, Heat, The Doors, and Batman Forever, Val Kilmer slowly faded from the limelight. However, his name was brought back in the headlines when he was rushed to the hospital in 2015 after he reportedly coughed up blood. Whispers and speculations then started that the actor might be battling throat cancer.

Val Kilmer was not yet ready to make his diagnosis public at the time, so the star took to Facebook to end reports that he had throat surgery. In the post, he thanked his fans for the support, but quickly denied the rumors saying, “I have not had a tumor, or a tumor operations, or any operation.”

Val Kilmer then explained that he was in the hospital for a completely different reason.

“I had a complication where the best way to receive care was to stay under the watchful eye of the ucla ICU.” He finished his statement showing gratitude to his Christian Scientist friends for keeping his life out of gossip.

Despite his explanation, concerned fans couldn’t seem to omit the idea that Val Kilmer was dealing with something big, especially when he was spotted leaving a Malibu church back in 2015. The star was seen with two scarves wrapped around him, hiding his neck and a portion of his face as he left the service. His graying locks were swept into a rugged ponytail, showing off a clear view of his suddenly-aged face. The actor was also seen carrying what many has described as a medical type bag with him.

After his initial denial, Val Kilmer has finally confirmed that he has indeed battled throat cancer for two years.