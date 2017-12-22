Mark Schwahn, who created The Royals on E! and served as showrunner, has officially been fired after a month-long suspension after accusations of sexual harassment from women on the cast and staff. Alexandra Park, who plays Princess Eleanor, was one of the first on The Royals to complain that Schwahn had repeatedly made her feel uncomfortable. Lionsgate Television released a statement today to announce that Mark Schwahn will not be returning to The Royals, said Page Six.

Lionsgate Fires Mark Schwahn From The Royals

“We have concluded our investigation and Mark will not be returning to The Royals. The fourth season of the show has already completed production and will air as scheduled on E! in the spring.”

Lionsgate reported that 25 cast and crew members of The Royals signed a letter which detailed how they were sexually harassed by showrunner Mark Schwahn.

Alexandra Park had heard that Mark Schwahn had acted in a similar fashion on the set of his previous series One Tree Hill and penned a letter saying that she was ashamed to admit that she had fallen victim to Schwahn on the set of The Royals.

“I have a responsibility as someone who was working under Mark Schwahn on The Royals to acknowledge these claims. I am devastated to admit to myself, to my colleagues, and to this industry that I too, have been exposed to this reprehensible behavior.”

Alexandra Park Spoke Out Saying That Schwahn Had Harassed Her

Us Weekly said that after Alexander Park came forward with her claim that Mark Schwahn had been sexually harassing her on the set of The Royals, Tom Austen and Elizabeth Hurley came forward to offer their support for Park and the other women who said that Schwahn sexually harassed them. Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz, and Jana Kramer, all from One Tree Hill, also threw their support behind Park, and claimed that Schwahn acted inappropriately with them too.

Writer Audrey Wauchope posted a tweet today thanking Lionsgate for firing Mark Schwahn.

“The end. Thank you to Lionsgate and E! for making this decision and validating the women and men who have come forward. We burnt it down sis.”

Sophia Bush also took to Twitter to celebrate the firing of Mark Schwahn from The Royals.

“43 women came forward. To the ones who did and to the ones who didn’t or couldn’t, I hope this news is a salve to your souls. To the other predators out there? I hope this is a lesson that sometimes, even it takes time, justice is served. You’re next.”

Mark Schwahn has not issued a statement about his firing from Lionsgate from the series The Royals, which he created.