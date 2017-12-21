Venus Williams Now Dating Nicholas Hammond After Car Crash Verdict And Wedding Of Sister, Serena

There must be something in the water that the Williams sisters are drinking. Not only are they both making strides in their tennis careers, but they are both in love. Right after Serena Williams got married to Alexis Ohanian, Venus Williams stepped out with a new beau, Nicholas Hammond. The fact that the police announced that no charges will be filed in the car crash she was involved in this summer, there must be a lot to celebrate with her new man.

The tennis star and Nicholas were spotted together in East Pole, a restaurant in New York, putting on a full PDA for the public to see.

“They were cuddled up the entire time they were inside the restaurant, even kissing while waiting to be seated and continuing the affection at their table,” a source told Page Six.

But it looks like the new couple are taking things slow. The source reported that they split the bill and that the title “boyfriend” may be too soon.

“It’s relatively new. I’m not sure she’s calling him [her] boyfriend yet. They’ve been going on dates,” a source said.

Venus and Nicholas were also spotted by fans in New Orleans as her sister, Serena Williams, prepped for her wedding to Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit.

It looks like 2017 is coming to a good end for the American tennis player. She was involved in a car crash this summer, in which Jerome Barson, 78, passed away. She was questioned for the part she played. She even broke down in front of the press during Wimbledon.

“There are no words to describe, like, how devastating and, yeah,” she said, according to Washington Post. “I am completely speechless. It’s just — yeah.”

But it looks like she is relieved to hear that no charges will be filed.

“Based upon this investigation and relevant Florida state statutes, no charges will be filed in this case,” the 18-page traffic homicide investigation stated.

The rumors are that the 37-year-old tennis player has been seeing Nicholas Hammond since this year’s Wimbledon, where she lost to Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain in two sets. Venus is set to start her 2018 in the Sydney International.