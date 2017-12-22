‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Roman Brady May Finally Be Getting A Love Interest

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that a big character return could spell romance for one longtime Salem resident. Actress Leann Hunley is set to return as Anna DiMera, and it seems that her homecoming could produce some sparks between her and her ex-husband, Roman.

According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Leann Hunley will return as Anna in 2018. Days of Our Lives fans last saw the character while Hope, Rafe, Marlena, and others were overseas searching for Stefano DiMera, whom they thought may still be alive after Hope believed she had shot and killed him. Anna was still mourning the loss of her love, Tony DiMera, and had even planned to shoot and kill Stefano. However, she was stopped by the Salem gang, which also included Carrie Brady, the daughter that Anna shares with Roman.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Anna DiMera’s return to Salem will have something to do with Roman Brady. However, it has not been confirmed whether or not the storyline will have a romantic twist. Recently, DOOL viewers have seen Roman decide that he is ready to open himself back up and get back into the dating scene. While he and Marlena Evans have always shared a strong bond, the ex-spouses have moved on from one another and are currently friends. Meanwhile, Roman’s other ex-wife, Kate Roberts, is currently married to Andre DiMera, and while their marriage may not be conventional, they do have a mutual respect and friendship. Currently, there are not really any options for a Roman romance, which is why Anna’s return could prove to be the beginning of a new relationship for the retired police officer.

There is currently no word on how long Anna DiMera will be in Salem, or if she is in town to stay. However, if the pair aren’t set to rekindle their romance, there are a few storylines that could bring Anna back home and looking to Roman for help. Of course, an issue with the couple’s daughter, Carrie, would be the most logical explanation. Another would be that Anna has gotten herself into some sort of trouble, as she has been known to do, and needs Roman to help bail her out.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.