Dakota Johnson Ditches Chris Martin To Spend Christmas With Parents, Pair Takes Dating To New Level In Paris

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin sealed their dating status by spending a part of this holiday season together in Paris. Despite the fact that the couple has been able to take their relationship to a new level, it looks like the Fifty Shades of Grey star is ditching her boyfriend to spend Christmas with her parents in Colorado.

The 28-year-old star of Fifty Shades and the 40-year-old lead singer of Coldplay apparently spent the past couple of days in Paris. They were caught flying out of the Charles de Gaulle Airport on Tuesday, arriving in the same car.

“The Fifty Shades Darker star, 28, cut a chic figure as she made her way through departures in a pair of leopard print boots and a tailored coat, as she and the Coldplay singer appeared to arrive using the same security escort,” reports Daily Mail.

The last time that Dakota and Chris were spotted together was in Argentina and Israel, where Coldplay performed for international crowds there.

The How to be Single actress and Coldplay singer have a habit of dating abroad, having only been seen together in the U.S. once.

Earlier this fall, “Martin, 40, and Johnson, 28, were spotted grabbing dinner together at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles,” according to People Magazine.

Whatever time they had in Paris, it looks like they will not be continuing that on stateside. Dakota was seen arriving in Aspen, Colorado, sans Chris Martin, showing how she is prioritizing her parents this Christmas season.

“The Fifty Shades Of Grey star, 28, attempted to keep a low-profile as she jetted back to the US to spend Christmas with her famous family at their holiday home in the upmarket mountain resort,” reports Daily Mail.

Her mother, Melanie Griffith, is a big fan of Aspen. She often posts pictures of her time in Colorado on Instagram, showing how wonderful of a time she has with her family.

My Stella❤️. @stellabanderasgriffith A post shared by MELANIE (@melanie_griffith57) on Dec 3, 2017 at 7:37pm PST

The 60-year-old actress is definitely getting into the holiday spirit as she reminds herself how important family is to her.

US❤️ in The Hollywood Reporter #familyforever A post shared by MELANIE (@melanie_griffith57) on Dec 20, 2017 at 2:03pm PST

There also is a good chance that Chris Martin will be spending Christmas with her family — his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, and their kids, Apple and Moses.

Dakota Johnson is a third-generation Hollywood actress, but she made her name by appearing in the poorly reviewed Fifty Shades franchise.