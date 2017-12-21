‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ciara Vows To Make Rafe Pay As He Feels Guilty For Sleeping With Sami

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Ciara and Rafe are going to be stuck in a very intense storyline. As many DOOL viewers already know, Ciara is harboring a grudge toward’s her soon-to-be step-father, Rafe, after she overhead him confess to sleeping with Sami Brady after he and Hope had a big fight. Now, things are about to get even more dramatic for the two characters.

According to the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, Days of our Lives spoilers for the upcoming weeks reveal that Ciara will vow to get revenge on Rafe for wronging her mother, Hope Brady. Ciara seems to be stewing about the information she heard about Rafe and Sami, and has not yet decided what to do with the knowledge just yet. However, she’ll soon make up her mind that she’ll be out to seek vengeance on Rafe, and it looks like Hope may sense that there are some very bad feelings when it comes to Ciara’s relationship with Rafe.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives fans will also see Rafe dealing with the aftermath of his steamy hookup with Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) before she left Salem. As the days go by, Rafe will feel more and more guilty about sleeping with Sami, and he’ll also feel terrible about not coming clean to Hope. Rafe’s guilt will surely build up as he and Hope plan their wedding, and the lies will fester inside of him. While Ciara could be planning to rat out Rafe to Hope, it seems that his conscious may not allow her to get the far. DOOL fans may see Rafe come clean about the one night stand on his own, which lead to yet another break up and huge fight for he and Hope.

In the latest #DAYS, Sami and Rafe's secret is uncovered!https://t.co/omkQTWaIIQ pic.twitter.com/099fzWokmp — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) December 15, 2017

It seems that Rafe won’t be the only person on Ciara’s revenge list. As Days of our Lives viewers have seen, Ciara and her niece, Claire, have been feuding over Theo Carver, as Ciara blames Claire for Theo’s shooting. The two girls will even come to blows around the holiday season due to all the bad blood.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.