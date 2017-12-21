‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoliers: Steve Is Being Poisoned By A Shocking Person

Days of our Lives spoilers for upcoming episodes reveal that Steve Johnson will soon be at the center of a shocking new plot. The character the fans lovingly refer to at “Patch” will find himself feeling worse and worse as the days go on, and the reason why is sure to stun many DOOL viewers.

According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Days of our Lives viewers will soon see Steve have a major medical crisis. Kayla’s husband will find himself suffering from blurred vision, headaches, and other telling symptoms. While some fans may immediately think that Steve is dealing with a huge medical crisis such as a brain tumor, it will actually be revealed that someone is making him ill.

The latest Days of our Lives spoilers and news claims that Steve Johnson’s symptoms will be due to the fact that someone is poisoning him. It seems that somebody may want Steve out of the picture, but who? The new report promises that the identity of the person poisoning Steve will shock fans, and the rumors are already starting about who that person may be.

The most obvious enemy that Steve has at the moment is Kate Roberts-DiMera. Steve exposed Kate for blackmailing his son, Tripp Dalton, and also recently revealed to Chad DiMera that she was responsible for sending Theo Carver to do the dangerous errand that eventually lead to him being shot by JJ Deveraux. As Days of our Lives fans know, Chad was furious with Kate and blamed her for Theo’s shooting. He then told her to move out of the DiMera mansion, and fired her from her position as CEO at DiMera Enterprises. Kate’s life was drastically changed by Steve’s actions, and it seems that she could be looking to get revenge on him.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Days of our Lives fans will soon see another shocking murder in Salem, and viewers are now hoping that the dead character will not be Steve Johnson after hearing the latest spoilers about his poisoning.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC. Check your local listings for times.