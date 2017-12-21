Jill Duggar Gets Thrifty With Family After Losing Spot On ‘Counting On’ With Derick Dillard

This week, Derick Dillard learned that his whole family, including Jill Duggar, will no longer appear on the Duggar family’s reality TV show, Counting On. Considering that Jill was one of the original main members, this was a surprising discovery for the fans of the TV series. However, it looks like Jill and Derick have moved on to the fact that their financials are tighter than ever.

Jill’s 29-year-old husband was ousted from TLC’s Counting On for months of making negative comments towards a fellow TLC star, Jazz Jennings of I Am Jazz. He first targeted her back in early August when he tweeted about how gender is not something that human beings choose.

“‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God,” he tweeted.

Later in the fall, Derick wrote another tweet that angered Jazz fans again.

“I pity Jazz, [for] those who take advantage of him in order [to] promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions [to] be made by a child,” he tweeted. “It’s sad that [people] would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing against him, just unfortunate what’s on tv these days.”

This was the last straw for TLC. Shortly after this tweet was sent out, the network released a statement that made it clear that Derick is no longer a part of Counting On.

“We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future,” the network wrote. “We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”

This week, the 29-year-old missionary also announced that it was not just him that got the boot from Counting On.

Correct — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) December 18, 2017

The fact that they are no longer a part of the reality TV series means that they will no longer receive payments from TLC. Their lifestyle, as portrayed on their Instagram, has shown that they have continued to downgrade.

Instead of investing her own money on Christmas decorations, Jill recently showed that her parents gave the door wreath as a present.

Derick also confirmed that he had to move his family to a smaller home.

@derickmdillard I am a big supporter. I was wondering why you guys left your GORGEOUS mansion to move closer to college when it's only 20 miles away. That's not much of a drive and the kids probably loved the space and yard. Just curious. God bless. — Connor Abrams (@iamconnorabrams) December 18, 2017

Jill also has been doing her part by making new hats for her baby boys.

To improve their financial situation, Derick Dillard started a GoFundMe campaign to make sure that his family can pull through this year. He has requested for $10,000, but so far has only received just over $6,000.

TLC has confirmed that the new season of Counting On will be back in Spring 2018.