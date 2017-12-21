‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Stefan O. DiMera Comes To Salem, Wants To Romance Abigail

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Stefan O. DiMera is headed to Salem. That’s right, the long lost secret son of Stefano DiMera, who will be played by actor Tyler Christopher, is headed to town and he will cause so much trouble for many beloved characters. Sadly, it looks like Chad will take the brunt of Stefan’s wrath.

According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Stefan will first be seen at Chad and Abigail’s big New Year’s Eve party. He’ll crash the bash with former Days of our Lives villain, Vivian Alamain by his side. According to DOOLspoilers, from the very first moment that Stefan sees Abigail he will be smitten with her, and when he finds out that she is the wife of his brother, that will not stop him.

If Stefan is anything like his father, Stefano, he will stop at nothing to get the woman he wants, and in this case it will be his brother’s wife, Abigail. Although Chad and Abigail are currently very happy together, Days of our Lives viewers will see that Stefan will likely cause some major issues in their marriage. If Stefan moves into the DiMera mansion with the happily married couple it will be awkward to say the least, and it will also mean that he will have the opportunity to spend a lot of time with Abigail, which is the last thing that Chad will want.

As Days of our Lives fans know, Chad and Abigail are finally happy again after a long separation, which included Abigail faking her death, getting back together with Chad, calling off their second wedding, Abigail marrying Dario, Chad and Gabi’s relationship blooming, and Chad and Abigail getting re-married. Things have not been easy for this fan favorite couple. However, while Stefan will cause problems, it doesn’t seem likely that DOOL is ready to tear the couple that fans lovingly call “Chabby” apart again so soon.

Fans can watch Stefan O. DiMera’s entrance into Salem, as well as Chad and Abigail’s love story on Days of our Lives, which airs weekday afternoons on NBC. Check your local listings for times.