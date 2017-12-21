Meghan King Edmonds Announces She’s Expecting Twin Boys

While the news of Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds pregnancy has been known for weeks, the mother has come forward with new developments regarding her baby bump. Meghan announced on Instagram today that she and husband Jim Edmonds are expecting twin boys.

As the Inquisitr reported back in November, Meghan had announced her second pregnancy on her blog and asked her readers to “think blue” regarding the baby’s gender. She later announced she was having a boy, and now the news of twins has the mom feeling overjoyed.

The photo announcement features Jim, Aspen, and Meghan holding her baby bump alongside their dog, Baby. Jim is all smiles as Meghan sports an excited grin while Aspen looks off in the distance. Jim is holding a sign which reads “Edmonds Twin Boys June 2018,” as a larger sign is propped up in front of the growing family reading “Our family is growing by four feet and two heartbeats.”

Meghan kept her Instagram caption quite simple as everything that needed to be said was displayed in the photo. She hashtagged the photo with #doubletrouble and #threeundertwo. In just an hour the photo has almost 100,000 likes and 5,800 comments.

Jim and Meghan went through IVF again this time around and admitted it was hard keeping the secret from their friends. Viewers watched Meghan’s IVF journey with Aspen play out two seasons ago on RHOC, but fans will not get a glimpse of her second IVF treatment this time around, the mother has confirmed.

Fellow RHOC castmates Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge liked the photo, and Shannon added three praising hand emojis in the comment section. So far, there has not been a like or comment from Vicki Gunvalson, Peggy Sulahian, Lydia McLaughlin, or Kelly Dodd.

It’s no surprise that Vicki has not congratulated her co-star on her announcement, as the ladies have had their fair share feuding since Season 12 of RHOC ended in last month. Earlier this month, Vicki spoke with Us Weekly and threw major shade at Meghan. The OG of the OC admitted she didn’t understand why Meghan was even on her show because she lives in St. Louis for the majority of the year.

If fans will get to see more of Meghan’s journey remains to be seen, as her confirmation for Season 13 has yet to be determined.