128 Nations Defy Donald Trump In The United Nations Over Jerusalem, Nikki Haley Lashes Out

Just one day after President Donald Trump celebrated the first legislative victory of his presidency, his administration has been dealt a huge blow in the United Nations. As reported by the Evening Standard, 128 nations backed a United Nations resolution declaring U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Just nine nations, including Israel, opposed the motion, and there were 35 abstentions. The United Nations resolution calls for opposition to any recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and says that “any decisions on Jerusalem should be canceled.”

The vote showed once again the strength of opposition to President Trump’s recent decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and to move the U.S. embassy to the city. Jerusalem is a holy city to three of the world’s major religions and contains the holiest sites in Christianity, Judaism, and Islam. The Israeli’s occupied east Jerusalem, then part of neighboring Jordan, during the 1967 war. The occupancy of the city has been a political hot potato ever since.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Trump’s decision led to riots in the Palestinian territories, and rockets were fired into Israel. Israeli bombers targetted suspected sites used by Palestinian terrorists.

The decision of the United Nations to oppose the Trump administration on Jerusalem came just one day after Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, threatened to withdraw aid from any country that voted against Trump. As reported by USA Today, Haley also said that the U.S. would be “taking names” and would remember those who defied President Trump.

Ambassador Haley was not happy after the United Nations resolution was passed by such a huge majority. Haley called the United Nations resolution as “disrespectful” to the U.S. and repeated her threats from the previous day.

“The United States will remember this day in which it was singled out for an attack in the [United Nations] General Assembly for the very act of exercising our right as a sovereign nation. “We will remember it when we are called upon to once again to make the world’€s largest contribution to the United Nations, and so many countries come calling on us, as they so often do, to pay even more and to use our influence for their benefit.”

As reported by Fox News, the Trump administration launched “a massive lobbying campaign” to avoid a UN resolution going against Trump. They are likely to be furious at the size of the defeat, especially when key allies like Japan, France, and Britain voted to defy Trump. Interestingly, countries who are major recipients of U.S. aid, Afghanistan and Iraq for example, ignored Trump’s threats and voted for the resolution.

Surprisingly, there has yet to be a response from President Trump on Twitter.