‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood’s Parenting Under Fire As She Spends Time Away From Leah

Amber Portwood opened up about her battle with depression on Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom OG, and unfortunately, doing so led to backlash as the reality star admitted that the illness had kept her from spending time with her 9-year-old daughter, Leah Shirley.

As a new report revealed, Amber Portwood faced backlash on social media as her ex-boyfriend, Gary Shirley, and his wife, Kristina, expressed their frustrations with Portwood on the show.

“I haven’t seen Leah in I don’t know how f**king long because I’m so afraid of her to see me. I have to be in a good state in order to be around her,” she explained, according to a report by Radar Online on December 21.

Meanwhile, Gary Shirley said that he was frustrated that he has to invite Amber Portwood to spend time with their daughter as opposed to being contacted her by her in an effort to bond with their child. Then, Kristina weighed in on the situation, pointing out that summer break was really over and Amber Portwood had seen Leah just two times. She also said that she wished Portwood was more involved.

“Leah needs her real mom,” she added.

Online, Amber Portwood faced a ton of criticism from her fans and followers who applauded Kristina for stepping up and acting as a real mom to Leah. Others said that despite their own issues, they continue to be involved with their children. As they pointed out, seeing one’s child shouldn’t be an option. It should be a requirement.

In response to the backlash she received, Amber Portwood fired back at her audience, telling them that Leah is her world and “knows it.” She then explained that in staying away from her daughter amid her depression and sadness, she was protecting her child and doing the best thing for Leah.

Amber Portwood continued to fire back at her critics, slamming them for mom shaming her for keeping Leah happy and safe. She even called them “disturbing” and said it was horrible that she was even having to explain herself.

