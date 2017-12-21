Watch Bulls Vs. Cavs 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channels, Start Time, & Odds

Thursday night’s NBA action will include a Bulls vs. Cavs live streaming online and televised match-up which features the hottest team in the league right now. Surprisingly, that team isn’t the Cleveland Cavaliers, though. Instead, it’s the Chicago Bulls, winners of seven-straight ahead of tonight’s road test. The Cavs are coming off a recent loss to the Milwaukee Bucks but will have home court advantage tonight. Here’s a look at the latest NBA game preview with odds, start time, which televisions channels will carry the game, and how to watch the Bulls vs. Cavs game on live stream feeds.

After a huge NBA trade sent Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves this past summer, the Chicago Bulls (10-20) appeared to be in full rebuild mode and headed for another NBA Draft lottery in 2018. That still may be the case, but the team has been on a tear lately, ripping off seven victories in a row including their most recent, a 112-94 win against Orlando. The team has also defeated several contenders in the Eastern Conference including the Sixers, Bucks, and Celtics during their stretch. Many fans, and especially Cleveland Cavaliers fans, are expecting a reality check on Thursday night.

Nikola Mirotic and the Chicago Bulls will put their seven-game winning streak on the line Thursday against Cleveland. Charles Rex Arbogast / AP Images

The sportsbooks are in agreement with that notion as the consensus point spread is 10.5 points in favor of the Cavaliers tonight. Odds Shark also lists Cleveland as -700 moneyline favorites, with the visiting Bulls priced at +450 to +535 at different sportsbooks. A total of 214.5 points for the complete game is the latest consensus on the over/under number to speculate on. In terms of trends to look at, Chicago has been 17-12-1 against the point spread this season, while Cleveland is 2-14-1 against the number in their last 17 home games. Over the matchup history, Chicago has gone 8-2 in the past 10 meetings, but most of those also included Jimmy Butler in a Bulls jersey.

Basketball fans can watch tonight’s matchup via television or online. There’s a 7 p.m. Eastern Time start scheduled for tonight’s Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game. Live television coverage is available in the Chicago viewing regions via the WGN channel. In the Cleveland viewing regions, Fox Sports Ohio is the channel to use. The NBA League Pass subscription service is the only other television option for those who aren’t in either of those viewing regions.

Check out @JerianGrant's 13 points and 6 assists from last night's game against Orlando! pic.twitter.com/OlaCZG0dgT — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 21, 2017

For live streaming, Fox Sports Ohio viewers can use the Fox Sports Go website or any of the compatible apps for mobile devices, select video game systems, smart TVs, or streaming media players. For viewers with WGN as part of their cable or satellite, the official website provides a live stream. Otherwise, fans who want to watch the Bulls vs. Cavaliers on a live stream feed will need to buy the game via NBA League Pass or have a season subscription package. Fans can check out more details at the NBA League Pass website for how to watch.