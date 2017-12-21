Fans Can’t Get Over How Gorgeous Beth Chapman Looks In New Christmas Photo

It’s as if a Taylor Swift song is on loop in the comment section of Beth Chapman’s recent Instagram photo. Beth has been posting more and more photos of herself since she’s been pronounced cancer-free, and her loyal fans constantly show support whenever a new photo hits their Instagram feed. As The Inquisitr reported Monday, Beth was already overflowing with love over a photo of her with a dog, and that trend is continuing in her newest post.

Yesterday, Beth shared a photo alongside one of her best friends in Hawaii where she and husband Duane “Dog” Chapman currently reside. The reality star posed alongside Shawn Garnett, a fellow Hawaii native who has appeared on the hit crime show, Hawaii Five-0. Shawn is more commonly known for his musical talents as a singer.

None of the focus appeared to be on Shawn as fans flooded Beth’s comment section over how stunning she looked in the photo. The bounty hunter had her makeup and hair done and was smiling brightly for the camera. The mother-of-four was called “Gorgeous” by her fans over and over again, while others threw in descriptions like “amazing,” “stunning,” and “beautiful.” Beth was donning a Christmas themed lei, as well as a black bedazzled Santa hat, while Shawn posed with a silly grin behind her.

The two appear to have a strong bond as Beth boasted about her friend in the caption. It’s not the first time Shawn has made an appearance on Beth’s feed, as he was featured in an image alongside Dog two days ago. Shawn and Dog posed alongside Hawaii Five-0 actor Beulah Koale as they attended a charity event toy drive, which was also the setting for Beth’s photo.

In addition to kissy-face and heart emojis, there were several comments which mirror a repeated theme in Beth’s comment section: “When are you coming back to television?” Fans have been begging A&E for a new reality show featuring their favorite bounty hunters since their two-hour special, Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives, aired back in November.

Beth appears to be on board with her fans demands as she retweeted a Twitter poll from one of her friends last week. The poll asked On the Hunt fans what they wanted in the future following Fight of Their Lives, and all three answers were “A new show.”

For now, fans dreaming of a new show can just visit Beth’s Instagram feed for updates on her and her family.