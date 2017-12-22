‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jack Takes Back Jabot, Hilary Plots To Trap Cane And Lily Together

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Friday, December 22, reveal that the tension will increase at the Abbott house. Jack (Peter Bergman) will take this chance to take a stand against his sister, Ashley (Eileen Davidson). He makes it clear that he’s still upset about the CEO drama at Jabot.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Dina (Marla Adams) will be furious when she finds out that Ashley had Jack removed from the CEO chair. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Dina will believe the Abbott family members who turned on Jack are nothing but backstabbers. Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will feel like outsiders. It’s clear they are uncomfortable with the bickering among the Abbott family on Christmas day.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jack will shock Ashley with a dirty move. He will tell her that a few months ago, he added an amendment to the Jabot policies. Apparently, the person who runs the company has to be a blood relative. That means Ashley is not eligible since John Abbott (Jerry Douglas) wasn’t her biological father.

Jack will declare that Ashley will never take his job from him. Young and the Restless spoilers state that the Abbott tension will be very high. Later, Dina has a chat with Ashley and begs her to make things right with Jack. She will tell her that these things they are fighting over really don’t mean much in the end.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) will spend some time with Cane (Daniel Goddard) at the Chancellor mansion. He passes along a gift that he said was from Lily (Christel Khalil). Cane calls Lily to say thank you for the present; however, she is clueless about what gift he’s talking about. She will suggest that Charlie must have bought the gift and put her name on it. They will eventually laugh about Charlie’s clever deception.

Meanwhile, Hilary will bump into Devon (Bryton James) at the club and suggests they intervene to reunite Lily and Cane. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Devon makes sure Cane and Lily are at the club to sing Christmas carols. He believes the holiday spirit will be just what they need to realize they miss each other.

Lily questions Hilary's motives, Cane receives promising news, and Billy and Phyllis examine their relationship. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/4VqtsRPBRl #YR pic.twitter.com/yaCA5FesFw — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 21, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Paul (Doug Davidson) will make Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) a shocking proposal. When he learns that Nikki and Victor (Eric Braeden) got back together, he will believe there is more to the story. He will suggest to Nikki that they can come up a plan that will benefit them both.

So, what does Paul want from Nikki? Christine (Lauralee Bell) and Paul offer Nikki immunity if she spies on Victor and helps them nail him. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nikki will be outraged by the offer, but Christine will suggest that this is the best way for them to get concrete evidence on Victor.

It isn’t looking good for Paul as Victor and Nikki will grow closer. It sounds like she will turn the offer down and stand by man.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.