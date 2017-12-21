Speculation On Who The Winner Of The WWE Women’s ‘Royal Rumble’ Will Be

On the last edition of Raw, the main event pitted Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Mickie James competed against the Absolution team of Paige, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville. The end of the match resulted in a disqualification, as Absolution illegally gang attacked one of the opponents. The Raw roster then outnumbered Absolution, before Commissioner Stephanie McMahon’s music hit.

She would then mention how women’s wrestling has broken many barriers, particularly in their participation of a Hell in a Cell match and Money in the Bank match. McMahon would then make a major announcement that the superstars of Raw will be competing in the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble.

The women of Raw then began to cheer and embrace each other while in the ring of this announcement, and WWE caught with a few backstage to get their thoughts. In addition, WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus, Alundra Blayze, as well as former Diva’s Champion Michelle McCool all showed an interest in returning to the WWE for one night in Philadelphia.

In addition, there have also been discussions of Lita returning and competing in the ring again. While this is all done to hype the event, none of these names are confirmed, nor is slated to win the Royal Rumble.

Such an honor to announce the first-ever women's #RoyalRumble match on #Raw tonight. @WWE's female Superstars raise the bar every chance they get & I can't wait to see them make history once again at the #RoyalRumble next month. #WomensEvolution pic.twitter.com/Cerus16pWC — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 19, 2017

Who Is Speculated To Win The Women’s Royal Rumble?

According to PWInsider, the current speculation is that Absolution leader Paige is slated to win the women’s Royal Rumble match. The reason could be due to the movie produced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions about her career.

The Rock made the announcement in February, stating that he was up early in the morning in 2012 after shooting Fast & Furious in London, and stumbled on a documentary about Paige’s family. The Rock would then send the film to his agent, and he loved it. Rock added that he has been buddies with Paige for years, and he is looking forward to the film.

While the WWE could possibly do this to boost the movie being released, there is also some concern about giving Paige that achievement due to her relationship with the company in the past. Right now, she has two policy violations, and the third one would lead to a termination.