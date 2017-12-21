WWE News: Best Matches At ‘Clash Of Champions 2017’ PPV Revealed By Ratings

The WWE’s Clash of Champions 2017 took place less than a week ago, with one match being rated the best of the bunch, and several were rated “not so great.” The latest pay-per-view was a SmackDown Live exclusive event featuring all of the brand’s titles on the line. Just one of those championships changed hands at a surprising moment when Dolph Ziggler won the United States Championship in the Triple Threat match. With that said, it was not the highest-rated of the pay-per-view.

According to WWE Leaks‘ report, journalist Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter just published his ratings for each of the matches on the latest pay-per-view card. Taking the top spot was the Fatal 4-Way match for the WWE SmackDown Live tag team titles. The match was awarded four-and-a-half stars out of a possible five, making it nearly one of the best matches of the past year. In this contest, The Usos were able to successfully defend their tag team titles against The New Day, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin, as well as the team of Rusev and Aiden English. The match featured plenty of exciting spots throughout so the fact it was given the top match honors is no surprise.

The Fatal tag team title 4-Way match earned top rating at WWE’s Clash of Champions. WWE

Coming in at second place was the WWE United States Championship Triple Threat match featuring Baron Corbin vs. Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler. As mentioned, Ziggler won the U.S. title here in a move that surprised the fans. There had been rumors that Dolph was planning to leave the company as his contract is near over. That remains to be seen. In what may have been his last match for a while if the rumors are true, he and the other two superstars earned a three-and-a-half star rating.

Clash of Champions Match Ratings*

Tag Team Fatal 4-Way (4-1/2 stars)

US Title Triple Threat (3-1/2 stars)

WWE Championship (3-1/2 stars)

Owens/Zayn vs. Orton/Nakamura (3-1/2 stars)

Any other match (2-3/4 stars)

Women’s Championship Lumberjack (1-1/2 stars)

(ratings determined by Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer)

Two matches ended up being tied on the ratings from Meltzer. The WWE Championship match featuring AJ Styles and Jinder Mahal, as well as the tag team match with Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan as guest referees each earned three-and-one-quarter stars. The latter of these two matches was actually tied at 21 to 20 odds with the Fatal 4-Way match in terms of sports betting ahead of the event for which match would steal the show. However, the match was slightly disappointing based on the finish and action throughout.

With that said, it was able to outdo the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match. Then again all of the other matches on the card did. The women’s title “Lumberjack Match” earned just a one-and-a-half star rating from Dave Meltzer. It showed as there were times when it was a match and there were poorly executed spots in a match that would’ve done better on a SmackDown episode. That’s certainly a disappointment for Charlotte Flair and the women’s division, but it’s possible there will be redemption at the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble next month.