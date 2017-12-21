‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Attacks Bill After Steffy Cheating Reveal

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from this week’s soap magazines reveal that even though the paternity test brings in the results Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) hoped for, her marriage to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) blows up anyway. The fallout will be spectacular, and it’s Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) that is the angriest – he’s even more outraged than Liam. Here’s a look at what happens right after the stunning cheating reveal coming in the New Year.

Steffy Gets Nasty With Bill Then The Results Are In

B&B spoilers for the start of 2018 from the latest Soap Opera Digest reveal that the results from the paternity test are in and Steffy will be thrilled, but disaster looms anyway. There’s no show on Christmas, and then on Tuesday, December 26, Steffy corners Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and demands to know if he seduced and used her to get revenge on Liam for the blackmail. Bill is stunned that Steffy talks to him like that, but he also knows that it’s all about her stress over the paternity test.

Other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, December 28 reveal that Bill turns to Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) about his night spent with Steffy. Bill opens up to Justin and is vulnerable, but nothing will change the outcome of the paternity test (as far as we know now). That same day, Steffy gets a call from the doctor to tell her that the DNA test results are in, and Steffy finds out if she’s carrying Bill’s grandchild or his child. It’s a tense moment. The same day, Scott Clifton’s son, Ford Clifton, is seen in a fantasy sequence about Steffy’s child.

This secret just got even more complicated. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/1o4EEUVZ3f — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 19, 2017

Paternity Test Says Liam – Steffy And Bill Pledge Silence

There’s no new Bold on Friday, December 29 because of sports, so the paternity test comes out on Thursday instead. Steffy gets the results and discovers that the baby’s father is Liam, but the moment that should give her relief blows up everything instead. Steffy gets the test results and runs to Bill to let him know that they’re in the clear. The two vow to keep their cheating secret and they think, for a moment, that they’re in the clear, but that’s when everything turns bad.

Liam finds out that Steffy had a paternity test, and that lets him know she cheated. From there, it’s a short leap from cheating to the reveal that it’s his father that she slept with and betrayed him. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central promise that Liam’s life is torn apart. Given that Bill and Steffy keep talking about their one night stand, it’s inevitable that they will be found out, and just as the New Year hits, Liam knows that his dad and wife slept together.

Bill convinces Steffy to move through her fear and take the next step to find out the truth. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/tkp6v739Oj #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/GEIhMqtUlg — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 21, 2017

Cheating News Spreads Like Wildfire – Ridge Rages

Already this week on Bold, spoilers from SheKnows Soaps promise that Ridge is suspicious about Bill’s lack of interest in the news that Ridge and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) got engaged again. Ridge wanted to experience Bill’s jealousy, but when Bill didn’t react, Ridge was suspicious. Next week, Ridge goes to Bill to push him to sign the divorce papers to free up Brooke to marry him. When Bill doesn’t seem to care and signs on the line, Ridge suspects something is wrong.

Once Liam finds out about Bill and Steffy’s cheating, the secret is out and spreads through the Spencer and Forrester families fast. No one keeps quiet, so it’s not long until word gets back to Ridge that Bill slept with his daughter. Ridge is furious and comes unhinged and goes after Bill. Ridge and Bill have had some serious throwdowns over the years, but those will be nothing compared to Ridge’s rage that Bill slept with Steffy. Ridge assaults Bill, but this won’t hurt as bad as Liam’s outrage.

Just as 2018 rolls in, Liam and Steffy’s marriage is fractured despite the fact that she’s carrying his child. Bold spoilers say Liam walks away from Steffy and his dad. Liam vows to be there for his child but will not be part of Steffy’s life anymore. Just as this explodes, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) comes to LA for Liam to cry on her shoulder, and she encourages him to stay firm on ditching Steffy. Watch next week to see all this unfold and check back often for more Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.