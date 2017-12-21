Eve Chilton, first wife of Harvey Weinstein and mother to three of his daughters says that all of Weinstein’s attention and finances are going toward defense lawyers and fighting back against his sexual misconduct scandals, and he is refusing to get on with paying the $5 million in child support he owes. Harvey Weinstein and Eve Chilton are parents to Remy, Emma, and Ruth Weinstein.

Eve Chilton And Attorney Went To Court Today

Bonnie Rabin, Chilton’s lawyer, believes Weinstein should pay what he owes in child support before paying in advance for his legal defense considering that Weinstein’s net worth is $240 million. But Harvey Weinstein’s annual income is said to not be worth what it once was considering that he has been fired from The Weinstein Company.

The board of The Weinstein Company released a statement in October claiming that they had no idea that Harvey Weinstein had been using the company to pay off women he had sexually harassed. They got together and chose to fire him from his own company.

“In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company – Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar – have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately.”

Harvey Weinstein's first wife Eve Chilton started as his assitant https://t.co/LztwFPKaVU — Paul Kent (@kentpg) October 7, 2017

Eve Chilton Is Demanding Harvey Weinstein Pay Back Child Support

Bonnie Rabin, Eve Chilton’s chief counsel, went to court today to force Harvey Weinstein to catch up on back child support, says Page Six.

“He’s pre-paying many, many lawyers many, many millions of dollars to defend himself against these lawsuits all over the world.”

Rabin says that there are at least seven lawsuits that she knows of, and that is a priority over paying child support payments to Eve Chilton for the care of his first three daughters. Rabin is expressing concern that after all of the women who have been sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein come forward, there might not be any funds left.

“We have an almost weekly, if not daily, avalanche of accusations and allegations… that make it clear he’s going to have little [money] left” to pay the $5 million in child support he still owes.”

Rabin believes it would be in everybody’s best interest for Harvey Weinstein to secure his children’s future. When Eve Chilton and Harvey Weinstein divorced, Harvey Weinstein agreed to pay a total of $60 million in child support, and $5 million is outstanding.

Judge Michael Katz agreed with Rabin that waiting a few months for Harvey Weinstein to pay what he owes seems like the wrong one considering all of the lawsuits coming his way. Judge Katz said he’d ask Weinstein himself, but he didn’t turn up for the hearing.

“If we wait another couple of months, it’s not clear to me if he will be in the same financial situation. If he was here, I would ask him, because I think that would be relevant for me to know.”

Eve Chilton wants Harvey Weinstein to deposit the $5 million she and the Weinstein daughters are owed into an escrow account.

Harvey Weinstein & The Weinstein Co. have been hit with a sexual harassment suit worth $10M by Alexandra Canosa, a former associate producer on the Netflix show 'Marco Polo' https://t.co/YDD45cms0d — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 21, 2017

Eve Chilton Was An Assistant Of Harvey Weinstein

Eve Chilton and Harvey Weinstein met when she worked as one of his assistants, says the Daily Mail. Weinstein and Chilton, who comes from a wealthy family divorced in 2004, and Weinstein agreed to pay the $60 million in child support to Chilton, with whom their three daughters live full time.

Sources who worked with Weinstein and Chilton at Miramax said that a day didn’t pass at work when Weinstein was not “all over her [Chilton],” to the point where Weinstein needed to be confronted.

“For possibly a couple weeks or so there were a dozen roses on her desk when we walked in to work, to the point where we had to confront him and say: ‘You can’t do this, it’s an office, not your personal, sexual playground’.”

Harvey Weinstein is now accused of behaving in a sexually inappropriate manner with a number of women at Miramax and The Weinstein Company.”