With Star Wars: The Last Jedi making money hand over fist, why not go for broke with story-filled merchandise that reveals more about a mysterious character outside of the scope of the saga? Supreme Leader Snoke, played by Andy Serkis, had been buzzing around the internet for quite some time as to who he really is. His dialogue didn’t reveal much.

A recent Star Wars franchise publication by author Pablo Hidalgo revealed more about this sinister character. The name of the book is Star Wars: The Last Jedi Visual Dictionary. The publication spoke more about Snoke, and there was a two-page section showing his “Attendants.” Screen Rant mentions that these humanoid beings come from a race of people connected to a place in the universe called the “Unknown Regions.”

Talks of this speculation occurred in May when Screen Rant figured this out from the Force Awakens novelization. Snoke is described as “humanoid, but not human” in this publication, suggesting that he’s an alien. Those who recall The Last Jedi may remember discussions among the Resistance about connecting with those on the Outer Rim for assistance. So, would it be interesting to know there are named areas of the universe for the purpose of expanding the Star Wars universe?

The recent The Last Jedi visual book contained this excerpt that gives more regarding Supreme Leader Snoke’s origins.

“Snoke’s retinue includes mute alien navigators who originated in the Unknown Regions. Were it not for the ancient hyperspace trails blazed by these towering servants, the Imperial survivors who fled into this uncharted realm would certainly have perished. These navigators designed and operated the oculus viewing scope in Snoke’s throne room.”

This is where Rey was viewing the destruction of the Resistance fleet as they were evacuating. This was kind of a nod to Luke’s actions in Return of the Jedi where he was seeing his Rebellion fleet obliterated, all the while Emperor Palpatine tormenting his Dark Side prospect in a similar fashion as Snoke had done with Rey. That piece of equipment looks like a huge magnifying glass.

Andy Serkis hints at Snoke's identity in Star Wars: The Last Jedi #StarWars #Snoke https://t.co/diN8y9qLEn — Talulah Naakré (@teklalneguib) November 26, 2017

Star Wars: The Force Awakens introduced him as a hologram, and audience members wondered where he came from and why he seemed to come from out of nowhere. With the recent Hildago publication, it would make sense Snoke could from the Unknown Regions area even if it hasn’t been confirmed. That said, it would seem Lucasfilm is doing a good job keeping the future of the story a mystery as they attempt to unfold an expansive future of the franchise.