Jenelle Evans Slammed By Sister-In-Law In Epic Rant Over Abortion

Jenelle Evans does not have a friend in sister-in-law, Jessica Eason Miller. The two have not gotten along for quite some time now. At one point, Miller did attempt to reconcile with Evans for the sake of her relationship with David Eason, but that didn’t last long. Now, the two have been battling over their private lives.

For the past eight years, Jenelle Evans has had her life filmed. She was a part of the 16 & Pregnant series and is now appearing on the spin-off, Teen Mom 2. Evans has been in and out of trouble with the law. Aside from that, she has also been involved in some very troubling relationships. Last week, MTV aired a special about her love life, which has reportedly started some issues in her marriage. While publicly, Jenelle hasn’t admitted to trouble in her marriage, rumors are swirling about it.

According to In Touch Weekly, Jenelle Evans was slammed by Jessica Eason Miller in a Facebook message with an unknown person. The conversation has since been posted to Reddit, and it details the angst Miller has for her sister-in-law. Evans has never denied having an abortion between Jace and Kaiser, but it appears that Jessica is insinuating it happened more than once. She also called Jenelle a slut, which has stirred up some serious emotion from both fans and critics.

The feud is just getting started between Jenelle Evans and Jessica Eason Miller. Over the weekend, it was insinuated that the Teen Mom 2 star was back on drugs. The comment came from Miller and was directed at Evans because of how she treats people. That got everyone riled up because there had been speculation that Jenelle could be back on drugs based on photos she has shared. This situation gets more complicated every time one of the women speak.

Rumors about trouble in paradise for Jenelle Evans and David Eason have been circulating for a few weeks. They definitely have some issues they are working on, some of which was shown in an episode of Teen Mom 2. The couple had an argument, and when they were asked about it on camera, David shut Jenelle down immediately. Fans have raised concerns about controlling behavior, but nothing has been proven or addressed by David or Jenelle.

Jessica Eason Miller isn’t shy about airing Jenelle Evans’ dirty laundry, and the abortion comments probably aren’t the last of it. There is no information about where the two stand with the holidays coming up, but fans anticipate more from Miller in the upcoming days.