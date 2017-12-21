‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For 2018: Sharon Rages At Scott And Abby, Victor Hires JT At Newman

Young and the Restless spoilers from this week’s soap magazines offer some exciting spoilers for what happens in Genoa City in January 2018 and beyond. A big secret is revealed, a powerful alliance is formed, one family fractures, and romance kicks into high gear for more than one couple. One lonely lady tries to be a better person but struggles, while another finds herself torn between her exes. Plus, baby Sam comes home and complicates life at the Chancellor mansion.

Abbott Family Falls Apart

New Y&R spoilers hint that the Abbotts have more pain to endure. As 2018 starts, Dina Mergeron’s (Marla Adams) health continues to spiral out of control. This week’s soap mags say that there are more Abbott secrets left to unfold, although it’s hard to imagine what more can come out after Ashley Abbott’s (Eileen Davidson) paternity reveal.

Young and the Restless spoilers from SheKnows Soaps indicate that Jack gives Ashley a meaningful holiday gift, but the good feelings don’t last. Jack and Ashley continue to battle over control at Jabot, and the company heads into a crisis with no firm leadership at the helm. Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) tries to make peace, but Graham Bloodworth (Max Shippee) is back soon, and trouble follows.

Today on #YR, Jack and Ashley battle it out in the boardroom and Victor makes a deal with Nikki. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/IO2Ox7tjsn pic.twitter.com/HLeqH1bnaL — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 20, 2017

Newman Family Squabbles – JT Hired

Spoilers from Soap Central reveal that Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) tighten their bonds going into the new year. They have to unite to deal with an errant family member, and it’s likely Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) who continues to distrust and sabotage his father at every turn. The sister squabbles roll into 2018 and heat up even more.

YR spoilers reveal that JT Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) is newly single and flirts with Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle). Things are tense between them, and everything heightens when Victor makes a stunning new hire at Newman Enterprises. Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Victor hires JT and pits the new bachelor against both his daughters.

J.T. Turns on the charm tomorrow on #YR ! pic.twitter.com/VYxGIhbjma — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) December 20, 2017

Sharon Furious At Cheating Reveal

Now that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) and Faith Newman (Alyvia Alyn Lind) both know about Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) and Abby’s smooching, it won’t be too long before Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) finds out. As the New Year launches, Sharon finds out the truth and what she does next is a major shift for her character.

In the past, Sharon would have broken down and gone into a spiral of mental illness, but this time she stays strong and decides to make those pay who have wronged her. Head writer and showrunner Mal Young says that Sharon changes her life in “unexpected ways” after the cheating reveal emerges. Mariah will be stunned since she thought it was just a few kisses, not storage locker sex!

Someone discovers Abby’s affair with Scott today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/2I10ilGJ7O — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) December 11, 2017

Couples Struggle

Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni) and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) are pulled deeper into the feud between Ashley and Jack. They try to stay strong, but the tension puts pressure on them that they won’t survive. Victoria’s love life is no treat, and JT’s return reminds her of past hurts, but Ravi Shapur (Abhi Sinha) might be there to help heal her heart.

Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) tries to make things right with Mariah, but it’s not so easy. Mariah does some soul-searching to find out what she wants since Tessa refused her love. Perhaps there’s another love interest coming Mariah’s way in 2018 since Tessa seems fixated on Noah Newman (Robert Adamson) for now. The same-sex storyline seems to be on the sidelines going into next year.

Tomorrow on #YR : Has Hilary turned over a new leaf in time for Christmas? pic.twitter.com/lFX5zuJaC7 — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) December 19, 2017

Lily And Cane Plus Hilary And Devon

There are rocky times ahead for these four, according to the latest Young and the Restless spoilers for next month. Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) wants Lily Ashby (Christel Khalil) back in his life, but Lily’s not certain. Baby Sam being there is a constant reminder of Cane sleeping with now-dead Juliet Helton (Laur Allen), so the fate of “Lane” seems uncertain.

Y&R spoilers also reveal that Hilary bonds with baby Sam and tries to be a better person after a Dickensian experience on Christmas that makes her realize she needs to change for the better. Things are still rough between Hilary and Devon Hamilton (Bryton James), and she surprises him with a proposition. Does Hilary want a baby of her own and wants Devon to help her out?

There is lots of action coming for the holidays and into next year as these Y&R spoilers for 2018 reveal. More Y&R rumors tease that the domestic violence storyline could rear its head next year as lots of family angst churns as the New Year starts out strong on the CBS soap. Check back soon for the latest Young and the Restless spoilers and news.