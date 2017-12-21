‘Game Of Thrones’: Actors Still Secretive About Season 8

The seventh season of HBO’s fantasy adventure series Game of Thrones ended with some unanswered questions. Firstly, Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm) could not confirm if his character will be in the final season. However, theorists on Reddit and YouTube have alleged the death of some key characters in Season 8.

Fans of the popular TV series are no stranger to shocking deaths. The death of Ned Stark (Sean Bean), one of the most liked characters in Season 1, proved to the audience that there is no sacred cow.

The death of villains or hated characters in the series does not strike viewers as shocking. The deaths of Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish (Aidan Gillen), Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon), and Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) were rather satisfying to the audience.

In an interview with Digital Spy on December 21, 2017, Jacob Anderson could not confirm if his character was in the final season. Sophie Turner had revealed in December that the final read-through was emotionally intense. Tears for the cast could equally mean more tears for the audience. Events in the TV series have been mostly unpredictable and sometimes heartbreaking for fans of Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones actor Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), in an interview with the Express, warned fans of strong emotions. The actor also hints that some fans will not be pleased with the final season. Wright’s character is set to play a major role in Season 8 as he prepares to confront the Night King. This warning by the Game of Thrones actor could be a hint about the future of his character in the show.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

HBO has been careful not to leave any member of the cast out of the final read-through to avoid giving away anything. Emilia Clarke, in an interview with the Telegraph, revealed that the show has different endings, and no one knows which one will make it to the big screen.

“They’ve written a number of different endings. So none of the cast know what the actual ending is. If there’s ever a leak of any kind, don’t believe it because it’s probably not true.”

The final season is shrouded in secrecy to prevent any leaks or major hints about the plot of the series. HBO had to deal with not just leaked plots but also leaked episodes in Season 7, but there is still time until Season 8 premiers in 2019.