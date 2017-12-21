Arum Confirms Pacquiao Ready Get Back In The Ring, Eyes Fight In April

After the speculation that Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor would have a boxing match turned out to be a farce, the Filipino boxer is finally set to have a real boxing comeback. Hall of Fame promoter and Top Rank CEO Bob Arum confirmed that the Filipino boxer-turned-politician Pacquiao is set to make a comeback in April of next year.

A report by Manila Bulletin said that Pacquiao, through his longtime adviser, Micahel Koncz, has reached out to the Top Rank CEO and told him that Pacquiao is already eager to get back in the ring.

Arum promised to find a schedule for Pacquiao’s comeback fight this April. Arum added that he would have further details on the fight and clear things up in two weeks. The esteemed promoter explained that the planned fight would depend Pacquiao’s schedule, as the latter is currently fulfilling his duties as Senator in the Philippines.

While the date has not been finalized yet, Arum stated Pacquiao does not want to fight on an undercard. The promoter emphasized that the Filipino champion would like to have an exciting fight.

Known as the “Pambansang Kamao” in his native land, Pacquiao has been out of the boxing ring since July after suffering a rather shocking twelve round decision loss to underdog opponent Jeff Horn. The fight was held at the Suncorp in Brisbane, Australia.

Chris Hyde / Getty Images

After that fateful loss, the 39-year-old Pacquiao has been determined to reclaim his WBO welterweight title and has been requesting for a rematch against Horn. The rematch was supposedly booked for a date in November.

The much sought after rematch did not materialize, and the Filipino boxer said there had been conflicts with his senatorial duties in the Philippines.

With this development, Horn instead fought Gary Corcoran earlier this month, whom he had knocked out in the eleventh round.

Pacquiao’s scheduled fight in April will surely be the talk of the town, and many boxing fans are already looking forward to it. Will the Filipino warrior finally get back in fighting shape and reclaim his fame in the boxing ring? We should find out in April.