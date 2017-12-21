‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Friday, Dec. 22: Jennifer’s Plea, Unexpected Romance, Brady’s New Plan

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, December 22, reveal there will be desperation in Salem. Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) appeals to Abe Carver (James Reynolds). Two unlikely characters will end up hitting the sheets. Also, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) comes up with a new plan to neutralize Eve Kiriakis (Kassie DePaiva). However, he doesn’t realize she has a plan of her own.

Everyone knew JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) was in a bad place. However, they had no clue he was going to commit suicide. Thankfully, Gabi Hernandez’s (Camila Banus) intuition told her something was wrong. She stopped by and managed to stop JJ from making a fatal mistake.

Spending the night with him, it was an innocent act, but Lani Price (Sal Stowers) walked in. She misinterpreted what she saw, which leads to her getting closer to Eli Grant (Lamon Archey). Days Of Our Lives spoilers from SoapCentral tease an unexpected couple makes love. Many predict it is Eli and Lani.

However, Eli later finds out that he made a huge mistake after accusing Gabi of sleeping with JJ. There is speculation that it will create a love triangle in addition to a “who’s the daddy” storyline. It is going to make Lani’s life even more complicated than it already is.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Gabi is not the only one to help JJ. Jennifer ends up going to the hospital to confront Abe. She will make another emotional plea for him to forgive JJ. However, does Abe have it in him to forgive the man who shot his son and left him in a coma?

It is also teased that Brady Black comes up with another plan. The goal is to neutralize Eve Kiriakis. However, what he has planned could backfire on him. Eve overheard Brady and Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) arguing. She said to herself that she finally has something she can work with. It is suggested that she might use Brady’s vulnerabilities in order to seduce him. Only time will tell if Brady falls for the scheme or if he is playing her as much as she is playing him.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.