Golden Corral, Cracker Barrel Christmas Hours: 12 Restaurants Serving Cheap Holiday Meals On December 25

Which restaurants are open on Christmas and where can you find a cheap holiday meal? Whether you prefer a buffet style meal at Golden Corral, Country Buffet, or Hometown Buffet, or an inexpensive sit-down dinner at Cracker Barrel, Denny’s, Boston Market, Buffalo Wild Wings, or Olive Garden, there are some restaurants open on December 25 that won’t put a major dent in your post-Christmas shopping budget.

A quick Google search for “restaurants open on Christmas” will probably bring up a list of local eateries that are serving up holiday fare. But if you’re looking for a fast-food fix, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King on the list. Most fast food restaurants will be closed on Christmas Day, so load up on burgers and fries on Christmas Eve or you’ll have to wait ’til they reopen on Tuesday.

If a cheap, Christmas Day, sit-down meal at Cracker Barrel tops your list, you’ll need to find somewhere else to eat. The popular country-themed restaurant will be closed on Christmas Day, but you can stop by for a hot meal on Christmas Eve if you get there before their 2 p.m. closing time.

Lacheev / iStock Photo

There are a few buffet-style restaurants open on December 25. According to the Hours Guide, Golden Corral will be open with a full holiday buffet available, but it’s a good idea to call ahead — the restaurant has special holiday hours that vary depending on the location.

KIRO 7 reports that all Country Buffet locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Day. If there’s a Hometown Buffet in your city, all locations will also be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grab breakfast, lunch, or dinner at your local Denny’s, IHOP, or Waffle House on Christmas Day — all locations are open 24-hours a day. Feeling spicy? KIRO 7 reports that most Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants will be open on Monday, but the hours will vary by location.

All Boston Market locations will be open on Christmas for sit-down or takeout meals. The popular chain states that they will be serving a “traditional, delicious plated meal” on Monday, or you can “pick up a Feast for 3 or whole pies and hot side dishes.”

Other restaurants open on Christmas that aren’t quite as budget-friendly include Bucca di Beppo (open at 11 a.m), Hard Rock Cafe (limited hours at some locations), Macaroni Grill (open 12 Noon to 8 p.m.), and McCormick & Schmick’s.

If you enjoy dining out at TGI Fridays, Olive Garden, or Applebee’s, most, if not all, locations will be closed. As always, call ahead to any restaurant to confirm their Christmas Day hours. Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse – Participating Ruth’s Chris will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas.