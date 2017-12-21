Khloe Kardashian Wants To ‘Inspire Other Moms’ With Weight Loss After Giving Birth

Khloe Kardashian may still be a couple of months away from giving birth, but she reportedly already has big plans for the moment she officially becomes a mom. According to reports, Khloe is planning to snap right back into shape after welcoming her first child into the world and wants to “inspire” other moms to also work to get back into shape through her dedication to fitness.

Sources close to the Kardashian clan are claiming that Khloe is already making plans to workout and hit the gym hard after she and Tristan officially become parents, and she will be racing back into her workouts as soon as she can.

E! News is reporting that one of the things Khloe has really been missing the most since news of her pregnancy was leaked by various outlets earlier this year is staying fit with her “hardcore workouts.”

“She’s said after she gives birth she is going into high-gear,” a source told the site of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s big plans after she gives birth, noting that she’s adjusted her workout regimen and is taking things a little slower in the gym since finding out earlier this year that she’s pregnant.

“[Khloe] wants to inspire other moms to get fit after they give birth and is excited to get back into the swing of things,” they then added of the pregnant star.

❣️I Love Myself A Mirror Selfie❣️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 19, 2017 at 6:27pm PDT

Reportedly, Khloe is still doing a little exercise now that she’s pregnant and is “still very active” throughout her pregnancy “but is used to a trainer pushing her hard, which can no longer happen.”

Kardashian hasn’t commented on the rumors claiming she’s preparing to “inspire other moms” with her post-baby weight loss, though she’s made no secret of her passion for exercise in the past.

Back in August 2015, Khloe spoke out about her love of hitting the gym to Women’s Health magazine and confirmed that she began to take better care of herself and started to workout in 2012 when her marriage to basketball player Lamar Odom broke down.

“At first it was so hard. It was baby steps, but I started feeling so much better,” Kardashian said of what got her started working out during a dark time in her life.

She also spoke about her fit and healthy lifestyle with PopSugar Australia earlier this year.

“The best satisfaction is being able to keep up in the gym and genuinely feel bada**,” Kardashian revealed of her workouts. “I train like a beast but I am proud of that! I know I can train with some of the best because I put in the work to get myself here.”

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

After weeks of rumors, Khloe finally confirmed that she’s officially pregnant on Instagram on December 20. She posted a sweet black and white photo of her baby bump with boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s hands embracing her middle.

Kardashian’s pregnancy reveal picture has already received more than 7.2 million likes in just over 17 hours.

Khloe hasn’t yet confirmed when her first child is due, though Daily Mail reported before the reality star confirmed she’s pregnant this week that she’s likely due in February 2018.