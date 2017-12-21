Faith Stowers Takes Aim At Brittany Cartwright For Hoping Back Into Bed With Jax Taylor After He Cheated

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright may have seemingly split during the first couple of episodes of Vanderpump Rules, but after Taylor admitted the cheating rumors against him were true, he quickly won Cartwright back.

Viewers of Vanderpump Rules were taken aback by Brittany Cartwright’s decision to jump back into the sack with her cheating boyfriend, and online, after Cartwright said she would stab Faith Stowers, the woman who slept with Jax Taylor, Stowers fired back at her on Instagram.

“So Brittany threatens to stab me tonight on [Vanderpump Rules] but will sleep with cheating Jax the day after he cheats. Brittany, now you know physically you are no match for me. Stop it,” she wrote, according to a report by Radar Online on December 20.

Fans of the Bravo TV reality series have been flooding Brittany Cartwright with so much backlash that she’s actually taken a break from Instagram and disabled the comments option on her recent posts.

Faith Stowers also encouraged Brittany Cartwright to “snap out of it,” which has seemed to be what the majority of viewers have been saying as well. After all, even Cartwright said herself that she would break up with Jax Taylor if she found out if he had cheated.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s relationship has been tested to the max during the past few episodes of Vanderpump Rules, but for some reason, Cartwright’s dedication to Taylor has remained.

Although Jax Taylor has said some odd things about their relationship and even suggested Brittany Cartwright sleep with someone else so they would be even, he can seemingly do no wrong in the eyes of Cartwright. In turn, her friends and co-stars have done their best to steer Cartwright in the right direction and convince her that she deserves better than Jax Taylor.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t appear to have worked quite yet, and the couple remains together as they prepare to celebrate the Christmas and New Year’s Eve holidays.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Faith Stowers, and their co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Lisa Vanderpump, Kristen Doute, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, and Tom Schwartz, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.