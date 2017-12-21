‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Abby Exposes Mariah’s Secret After She Snitches, Noah Learns About The Kiss

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Abby (Melissa Ordway) will seek revenge against Mariah (Camryn Grimes) after she exposes that she slept with Scott (Daniel Hall). Mariah issues Abby a warning on Thursday’s show to keep away from Scott. Apparently, Mariah wants Scott and Sharon (Sharon Case) to have a happy life. She believes the only person who is a threat to that is Abby Newman.

According to Soap Central, Abby could discover Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah locked lips and had a steamy kiss. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby may use the information against Mariah as part of a revenge plan if Mariah snitches about her kiss with Scott. As far as Mariah knows, all Scott and Abby did was kiss once. Little does she know, Scott and Abby had sex, and the Newman heiress is struggling to contain her feelings for her mom’s boyfriend. It is a mess, and Abby isn’t sure how to deal with it all.

Young and the Restless writers have abandoned the Tessa and Mariah love story for now, but if Abby snitched on them, it could bring it back to the front burner. Recently, Mal Young disclosed on Twitter that Mariah and Tessa’s storyline is far from over. He told one fan that “there was more to come in January.”

Today on #YR, Billy and J.T. share a tense reunion and Mariah warns Sharon about Scott. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/Npd4uifYD6 pic.twitter.com/T7NonUpqnc — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 16, 2017

Several weeks ago, Robert Adamson (Noah) disclosed that he would find out about his sister’s betrayal in a shocking way. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby snitching on Mariah would be a shocker.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that when Sharon learns of Scott and Abby’s hook up, she will have a heated confrontation with Abby and Scott. In the end, she will allow Scott to plead his case, and she decides to stay with him.

As for Abby, she will feel ashamed of her behavior. After the hook-up with Scott comes out, she decides to get out of town awhile. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Abby has to take off to give the actress an exit for maternity leave. Rest assured Y&R fans; Melissa Ordway will return in early March.

It’s clear, in the next few weeks, Abby and Scott’s hookup will come to light. However, Young and the Restless viewers will get a double shocker when Abby exposes Tessa and Mariah’s steamy kiss too.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.