Lady Gaga’s ‘A Star is Born’ Release Gets Pushed Back For Big Reason, 2018 Remake Could Make Gaga A Movie Star

Lady Gaga’s big screen movie debut in A Star is Born has impressed studio executives so much that they have pushed back the release date five months so it will be in theaters just ahead of awards season. The A Star is Born remake starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga was originally given a release date of May, 2018, but the film will now hit theaters on October 5, 2018, according to Deadline. Warner Bros. had previously set a September 28 release date for A Star is Born.

According to Billboard, insiders revealed that Warner Bros. moved A Star is Born to an October release date after executives saw a locked cut of the movie. The move puts the film in the prime corridor for awards season consideration.

The story of A Star is Born dates back to the 1937 film starring Janet Gaynor and Fredric March. In 1954, James Mason and Judy Garland starred in a remake of the film, and Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson starred in what may be the best-known 1976 version which was nominated for six Oscars, including the winning Best Original Song category (for the song “Evergreen.”) In the 2018 update, Cooper will play aging musician Jackson Maine and Gaga will play an aspiring singer named Ally.

The 2018 A Star is Born will mark Lady Gaga’s first leading actress role as well Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut in a movie. Gaga’s previous acting credits include Ryan Murphy’s FX anthology series American Horror Story: Hotel, which earned her a Golden Globe for best actress in a miniseries. Lady Gaga was rumored to be credited as her birth name, Stefanie Germanotta, in A Star is Born, but the singer squashed that story, recently tweeting to fans that “It’s Lady Gaga, baby!”

I’ve seen a lot of rumors on the internet that for “A Star Is Born” I’ll be billed as Stefani, but that’s not the case. It’s Lady Gaga, baby! ???? — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 12, 2017

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bradley Cooper revealed that Gaga wrote a lot of the music for the A Star Is Born remake. (The singer even filmed some scenes at Coachella.) Cooper also pointed out that the lead female role in the film has traditionally been played by a superstar.

“There’s always been a meta element to the tradition of A Star Is Born, in that it has to be somebody like Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand, or Lady Gaga playing the role,” Cooper told EW. “In that sense, you’ll be blown away by what Stefani’s created.”

