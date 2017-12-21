‘General Hospital” Spoilers Week of Dec. 25-29: Carly Plays Dirty, Obrecht Confesses, Drew Breaks Down

New General Hospital spoilers for the week of Monday, December 25 through Friday, December 29 reveal that there’s lots of action coming. Carly schemes, Dr. Obrecht tries desperately to keep her secret hidden, plans are made for a wedding, and the drug crisis impacts Port Charles as Cassandra’s crime wave hits town. The latest info from She Knows Soaps reveal that there is no soap action in PC on Monday because of Christmas, but there are new episodes for the rest of the week, Tuesday through Friday.

GH spoilers for Tuesday, December 26

As the new soap week kicks off the day after the holiday, Nathan West (Ryan Paevey) continues his quest for information about his biological father. Since he wants to make sure his baby with Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) is healthy, Nathan won’t let go until he finds out the truth. Other spoilers say that Dr. Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) gets anxious over Nathan’s persistence. That same day, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) shares regret when talking to a friend.

Also on Tuesday, General Hospital spoilers promise that Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) is concerned with Hamilton Finn’s (Michael Easton) safety and encourages him to learn self-defense. Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) goes to see Kim Nero (Tamara Braun) for help. No doubt this is about Drew Cain (Billy Miller) and Oscar Nero (Garren Stitt). Lulu Spencer (Emme Rylan) pursues the mayoral ballot story and is determined to bring Lomax (Shari Belafonte) to justice.

What surprises await Nathan in his father's health records? STARTING NOW – a brand-new #GH on ABC. Don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/E5ngy1DLkO — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 19, 2017

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, December 27

There’s a confrontation brewing between newly married Laura Spencer (Genie Francis) and Stella Henry (Vernee Watson), but it’s not clear if it’s about GH or the Charles Street project. Maxie wants answers and corners Amy Driscoll (Risa Dorken). It appears that Amy is helping Nathan with his biological father project, but Maxie doesn’t want to be left out in the cold. Also on Wednesday, Liesl finds herself cornered and makes a confession, but don’t expect the whole truth just yet.

Other GH spoilers tease that Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) is proud of Lulu’s hard work as she pursues her new career in journalism. Ava Jerome (Maura West) worries on Wednesday that she’s overstepped, but is this about Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) or her emerging plot with Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier) to torment Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) to punish them for keeping Avery away from her?

Has Lulu finally found the story Peter's looking for, West Coast? Dig deeper with her today and find out. #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/Hg6b3nFFAL — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 20, 2017

GH spoilers for Thursday, December 28

General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central reveal that Carly can’t stand that Sam and Drew are engaged and wants to reunite Sam with Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) at all costs. Carly decides to play dirty and sabotages Drew’s car to give Sam a chance to be with Jason on New Year’s Eve. Carly’s also busy scheming about Nelle and how to get her out of Michael Corinthos’ (Chad Duell) life while keeping the baby close at hand. Nelle is feeling more hopeful now that she has a job.

Meanwhile, Michael turns to his family for support as the baby mama drama intensifies. Lulu’s feeling good about her breakthrough story and Anna feels like she’s gaining ground in the battle to take down Cassandra Pierce (Jessica Tuck), but then Cassandra turns the tables and gets the upper hand. Liz Webber (Rebecca Herbst) is left reeling as she and Franco (Roger Howarth) get a note from Betsy Frank (Deborah Strang). Betsy may still have some unspilled info about Jason and Drew.

General Hospital spoilers for Friday, December 29

As the week comes to a close in Port Charles, Drew finds himself stranded on New Year’s Eve thanks to Carly’s scheming. He wants to be with his fiancée Sam, but Carly has other plans for Sam and sets up an interaction with Jason. As Sam and Jason talk, he shares his regrets about what they’ve lost. Carly keeps pushing Jason to get back into Sam’s life, but he just wants her to be happy. Sam’s engaged to Drew but when the ball drops at midnight, General Hospital spoilers and rumors tease there may be a JaSam kiss.

Kim stays vague when asked for more information about her past. Oscar is still troubled at the introduction of his biological father. Lulu takes drastic action to get the scoop she needs to take down Lomax and Dante doesn’t like what she’s doing. He’s already had to bail her out of jail once recently and needs her to be careful with the corrupt mayor of Port Charles. Tune into ABC to see the GH action for the week of December 25-29 and come back soon for more General Hospital spoilers.